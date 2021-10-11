English Danny willett, in an uncomfortable day due to the cold, some rain and the wind, he has placed himself with a total of 202 strokes (-14), after a third round with 66 (six under par), as the new leader of the Alfred Dunhill Links, European circuit tournament that takes place in the Scottish fields of the Old Course Saint Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, with an advantage of three strokes with one match left, and with the Spanish Adri Arnaus (67) in ninth place with 207.

Willett, 33, winner of the Augusta Masters in 2016, just a week after his first son came to the world, had started the day two strokes behind the then leader, his compatriot Tyrrel hatton, now second in the standings, after making a 71 (-1). But Sheffield-born Willett, unlike the recent European representative at the Ryder Cup, and both playing on the St. Andrews course, did not fail.

He presented a very good card with 66 strokes, the result of six birdies and without failures, which have led him to face the last round at the top and in search of what could be his eighth triumph on the European Tour. His last victory dates from September 22, 2019, when he won the BMW PGA Championship, after an exciting final duel with the Spanish Jon rahm.

In addition, Willett had the final ‘help’ of his fellow countryman Daniel gavins, who had started in second position, who during the third round even led, but who experienced the last three disastrous holes: bogey-double bogey-double bogey. He signed a 71 final, playing at Kingsbarns, which has taken him to the shared sixth place, four shots off the head.

Second place is shared by Richard Bland, with 64 (-8) this Saturday, Hatton, John Murphy and Shane Lowry, all three strokes behind Willet.

Curiously, the top five of the classification played this Saturday on the St. Andrews course, where on Sunday, as is tradition, those who have made the cut will close the tournament and the champion will be decided.

The best Spaniard is once again Adri Arnaus, co-leader after the first day and who with a 67 (-5) at Kingsbarns retaliated for the bad day on Friday. He started with a bogey, but then turned it around with two birdies in the first nine, and an eagle and two more birdies in the first nine seconds. Share the ninth place, five strokes behind the leader.

Adrián Otaegui went to 70, for a total of 210 (-6); Álvaro Quirós made 69 for 211 (-5); And Jorge Campillo also signed 69, but his accumulated is 212.