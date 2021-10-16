It seems that space tourism is now the topic of the week, and it will surely continue to expand and give something to talk about in the coming months. The brightest and best-earning minds on the planet are in full competition to power commercial space travel. While this, for now, will be something that people with enough resources or extravagant tastes will be able to afford, perhaps in a few years or decades it will become as common as going to another city for a weekend.

It is true that this looks like something out of a science fiction tape, but it is as real as life itself. Billionaires Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff bezos They have already worked, independently, with some prototypes, and it is the latter who is in the lead, since earlier this week he sent William Shatner into space on a journey that lasted just ten minutes, but which, without a doubt, marked the life of the 90-year-old actor, and also already left a pattern in the history of mankind.

After this, during an interview with the BBC the son of the heir to the throne of England, the Prince william, gave his opinion on the matter, and did not show an iota of enthusiasm regarding this advance. The son of Princess Diana of Wales was annoyed, although not precisely because the star of Star trek have traveled to space, but because, according to their own words, those brilliant minds should focus their knowledge on finding a solution to combat Earth’s climate change and all the problems that have been generated in the environment.

William of Cambridge said that it was more important to save the Earth before looking for a way to go live on other planets. Now it is the protagonist of Star Trek – 47% who respond by assuring that they are not understanding the importance of these advances. During a conversation on Entertainment Tonight, whoever immortalized Captain Kirk spoke, with great respect, about the comments made by the Prince.

He is a charming, gentle and polite man, but he has the wrong idea… The idea here is not to say, ‘Yes, look at me. I’m in space. ‘ The point is, these are small steps to show people that it is very practical. You can send someone like me into space.

The ten minute flight that sent Shatner into a real encounter with the stars after so long seeing him only as part of a scenery, was carried out in the rocket called Blue Origin that took him into a suborbital orbit turning him into the man of older age to fly into space. To tell the truth, the Prince’s arguments seem to make sense if we talk about people with enough financial and material resources to do something for Earth, but Shatner’s trip cannot be demonized either.

Perhaps the ideal is to find a balance between both objectives thinking about the good of humanity. Today there are several film productions that showed space travel as something quite distant, but this shows that the future is already here. So far Bezos or Musk have not commented on the Duke of Cambridge’s statements.