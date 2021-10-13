Since the beginning of cinema we have many stories that imagine the possibilities of traveling into space. It has never been just about the technology to achieve it, but about life itself in this unfamiliar environment. From Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% until Rescue Mission – 92%, hundreds of titles focus on the subject, being franchises such as Star wars and Star trek the most popular, but also the most fanciful. In recent years, much has been said about the real possibility of taking civilians on space travel and we are getting closer and closer to that goal.

Although it is a fact that the millions that are contributed to space programs are quite important, since the technology that is developed is not limited to this company and is applicable to other areas of humanity, the truth is that billionaire figures do not help give research a good reputation. This is a necessity, as these companies require the attention of the public and a good way to achieve this is to partner with a famous figure. Yet no one wants to see billionaires waste money on their whims.

The experiments of Elon musk and the recent space trip of Jeff bezos in a phallic rocket they only served to generate mockery among the public. The new strategy is to attract attention from a more accessible point: fanaticism. Instead of seeing the rich conquer space, you have to see the fictional characters who made us believe that we were already there. It was recently revealed that William Shatner, the famous Captain Kirk from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – 93% would be part of a new crew thanks to Bezos.

According to Insider, himself Jeff bezos was the driver who took Shatner and the rest of the team to the base from where they took off this Wednesday, October 13, possibly in an act of “humility” and “respect.” The founder of Amazon drove an electric truck (because you have to take care of the planet!) that belongs to Rivian, a company backed by yours. William shatner it is only the public figure to attract attention, obviously a specialized crew is required. On this trip, the actor is accompanied by Chris Boshuizen, former engineer of the POT; Glen de vries, an entrepreneur dedicated to health; and Audrey powers, vice president of the project Blue origin.

The project Blue origin has an official Twitter account where the journey of the New Shepard NS-18 rocket could be followed minute by minute (more or less). Blue origin it was founded by Jeff bezos in 2000, and on many occasions he has commented that it is the most important company for him. In theory, it is a private company that seeks to find and improve space technology to make space travel much more accessible to everyone. In many ways it is a new space race, but instead of reaching the Moon, now there is talk of tourist travel and even the rescue of humanity.

In the words of Jeff bezosIt is about “democratizing” space travel and removing the idea that only a few can fulfill this dream. On the official website of the company you can see a phrase of William shatner:

I have heard about space for many years. I am taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle!

This second trip was a successful round trip and gives more confidence for a third launch that is expected in 2022. Now that Jeff bezos left his position as CEO of Amazon, and you have a lot of money and free time, you will prioritize Blue origin and in a short time we will know which new celebrity will join the project. The good news is that the teasing does not end, because in addition to space travel, Bezos made public his respect for The Squid Game – 100%, a Korean series that is clearly a criticism of capitalism and the excessive power of millionaires like he.

