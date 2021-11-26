Big league Willians Astudillo and other players received suspension from the LVBP for the brawl in Barquisimeto.

Indeed, the LVBP issued the following statement announcing the sanction of a total of seven players for the fight that took place on November 19 in the city of Barquisimeto in the Caribes vs Cardenales duel.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League announced on Friday the sanctions to seven players for their participation in the brawl that occurred in the game between Caribes de Anzoátegui and Cardenales de Lara, on November 19 at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez Stadium.

Of the Caribes, utility Willians Astudillo was suspended for five games, receiver Tomás Telis, as well as pitchers Liarvis Breto and Andrés Machado, for three commitments, while fellow pitcher Wilfredo Ledezma received a two-game penalty. Of the Cardinals, pitchers Luis Madero and Yapson Gómez were penalized for three games.

To make this decision, the LVBP Board of Directors relied on the report sent by the referees and the audiovisual evidence of the television broadcasts of the match, which contain various images of the aforementioned altercation in Barquisimeto. The writings of the defenses of each of the players were also weighed.

In this sense, it is evident that unsportsmanlike actions were carried out. Hence, the Board of Directors of the LVBP decided to apply suspensions for violation of the provisions contained in the ordinal 2 ° (physical contact with any manager, player, coach, fan or field staff) of article 21 of the Code of Ethics and Discipline of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Players may file an appeal within twenty-four (24) hours after notification of the ruling, in accordance with the provisions of article 40 of Chapter V of the Code of Ethics and Discipline of the LVBP. “

While it is true, the bigleaguer Astudillo on whom all eyes were on was the one who received the most suspension games, it is no less true that there were only 5 sanction games, that how the events occurred, the LVBP adjusted to the provisions of the Code As long as it is not reformed, it is the norm that will continue to regulate this type of situation in the LVBP.

In short, by the Caribs they were suspended:

Willians Astudillo (5 games) Tomás Telis (3 games) Andrés Machado (3 games) Wilfredo Ledezma (2 games)

For the Cardinals they received suspension:

Luis Madero (3 games) Yapson Gómez (3 games)

The #LVBP suspended seven players for the brawl in Barquisimeto #Cardenales #Caribes https://t.co/fwJzt9T58K pic.twitter.com/vrsRlprorI – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) November 26, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada