12/13/2021 at 11:08 CET

Marc Escolà

Willy Hernangómez is accumulating prominence with New Orleans Pelicans. Tonight, the Spanish power forward again touched another double-double in the defeat against San antonio spurs (112-97) after adding 10 points, 4 of 5 in field goals, 9 rebounds, an assist and a block in the 16 minutes that was at stake. Willy is making perfect use of the minutes that the technician Willie green is giving him in front of the other pivot Jaxson hayes, which yesterday was left without playing.

The San antonio spurs were entrusted to the figure of Jakob Poetl to add a victory that brings the team of Popovich to the posts of play-in (11-16). The Austrian pivot, who was once able to sign for Movistar Students, was the best player of the match after scoring 24 points and get 12 rebounds to finalize the match in favor of the Texans. Poetl, who this season is leaving his best scoring statistics, is the first player in Austrian history to play in the NBA.

Another victory for the @spurs Jakob Poeltl: 24 PTS, 12 REB

Derrick White: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 4 REC

Keldon Johnson: 17 PTS

Dejounte Murray: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST, 3 REC pic.twitter.com/PjXhSx1Pcv – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) December 13, 2021

The Spurs they also had the good work of Derrick White, who scored another 24 points and was one of the outstanding pieces in the 29-15 quarter that highlighted those of Popovich in the last quarter, with a 60% accuracy in field goals. Dejounte murray He was once again the most complete player on the team with his fourth triple-double of the season, after scoring 10 points, capturing 12 rebounds and distributing 10 assists, essential for them to add their fifth victory in the last nine games.

The Pelicans, in the queue

For their part, those of New Orleans they remain sunk in the classification, waiting to recover the star in January Zion williamson, and added their third defeat in the last four games. They occupy the last position of the Western Conference (8-21) and do not leave any signs of recovery. Brandon ingram he was the best player of the Pelicans with 27 points, while the Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas he finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Without Zion williamson, the Spanish Willy Hernangómez continues to add minutes in the rotation of the franchise Louisiana and stood at the gates of a new double-double. This season the ‘eldest’ of the brothers is being the great protagonist in the American country, because Juancho is not counting much for Udoka in the Boston Celtics.