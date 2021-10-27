Willy Hernangómez (27 years and 2.11 meters) faces his sixth season in the NBA, the second in a New Orleans Pelicans that renewed him this summer for three years and 7.3 million dollars. Before Louisiana, the Spanish international (a fixture for Sergio Scariolo) had made his league debut with the New York Knicks to land a year and a half later at Charlotte Hornets. In the Michael Jordan franchise he spent two and a half seasons.

A journey that has allowed the pivot to play 256 games in the North American League. Many encounters, many trips, many experiences that the player himself reviews on the Pelicans website. In the report, Willy looks back and tells his best moments and, also, some not so good … but fun, like his most embarrassing moment in the championship: “When I was in Charlotte, I tried to dunk someone, but I fell and the ball didn’t even touch the ring. It was terrible. I try to forget about that ”, says the Spaniard.

Most memorable NBA moment

“The first time I played against my brother (Juancho). My family was there. It was at Madison Square Garden, when he was playing for the Knicks. It was a very, very emotional moment, playing against my brother and having my parents and my sister in the pavilion ”.

The most memorable mate

“I have a lot (laughs). But I would say in the NBA one about Andre Drummond in my rookie year. It was one of my best dunks.”

Most surprising of the NBA as a rookie

“Everything. The NBA is something unique. My motivation remains the same from day one. This is my sixth year in the League and my tenth as a professional. There is nothing like the NBA. Every day you have fun and you are really happy and proud of where you are ”.

Toughest players you have faced in your position

Joel Embiid. One of my favorite ex-teammates, Steven Adams. And right now, one of the current ones, Jonas Valanciunas. The three of them are beasts ”.

Most underrated player in the NBA

“I am a huge fan of Devonte ‘Graham. Having him on my team, I think he’s going to have an outstanding season, for sure. Also, my brother in Boston. “

The best jerseys in the NBA (besides the one from the Pelicans)

“I like the Miami uniforms. Those in Boston are nice because (many) basketball legends (have used it).

Favorite rival team flag

“Miami because it is a Latin city, I feel at home there. Or Madison Square Garden ”.