The search for new stories keeps going back to the past. Although in this case it is a classic that, for decades, has been a mantle that has gone through different versions. Disney has revealed that it is working on a series about El Zorro, the Latino vigilante that we have seen on other occasions in the movies. His turn will now come to television under the task of actor Wilmer Valderrama.

According to Heroic Hollywood, the actor Wilmer Valderrama has been chosen by Disney to give life to Zorro in a new production with this character as the main character. The vigilante, who originally appeared in novels at the beginning of the last century, has been one of the earliest icons of cinema since his first films in the 1920s. About the remake, this had to say Ayo Davis, President of Disney Television:

We’re re-imagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece set in the town of Los Angeles, but told in a very modern soap opera-style way. Featuring richly drawn characters and competing relationships in action, suspense, and the humor of the original and iconic Zorro. Wilmer shares our commitment to reflecting the rich and interesting diversity in the human experience and we are excited to deliver an entertaining, culturally relevant story with characters who will connect with our audience for generations to come.

In case you don’t remember, Valderrama is best remembered as Fez, the exchange student of the group of protagonists of That 70’s Show. In that series, he had a predominantly comic role. Since then, he has continued to work on television and the occasional independent film, but has not achieved the kind of visibility that sitcom came to offer him in the early 2000s.

As for Zorro, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a movie of the character. Most of us sure got to see La Mascara Del Zorro – 83%, a film starring Antonio Banderas or its sequel. This film served the Spanish actor when he began to make his leap into the Hollywood industry after exploding into European cinema thanks to his collaborations with his friend Pedro Almodóvar. It remains to be seen what the new creative team does with the character.

The role suited him so well that, in a way, it gave him a special place in another franchise: the animated series of Shrek – 87%, where he played Puss in Boots, a feline who, essentially, is also a romantic and courageous vigilante. He even had his own spin-off dedicated entirely to the story of this character that he did with his voice.

The new El Zorro series does not yet have a release date. With the rise of the masked men, there may be no better time to relive this saga and we just have to wait to see what other Latin talent joins the show. Most likely it will arrive in 2023 or the end of next year. Until then, can you see Charm – 98% animated film in which Valderrama also has a role in this Disney story.

