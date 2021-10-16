The second day of the Empordà Challenge has once again provided a day of golf as splendid as the performances of Andrew Wilson and Julien Brun. The English, with an impeccable route of 64, and the French, repeating the 65 of Thursday, have raised the bar of the championship to a demanding minus 12. At 3 blows of the head the first Spanish appears, Alfredo Garcia-Hidalgo, who leads the group of 9 national players who will play the weekend. The return of the day has been signed by his party partner, the Chilean Hugo Leon, with a brilliant 61.

“I played really well today. My putting has improved a lot and if you make a few putts it is decisive because it makes the rest of the game much easier. It’s a very good lap that allows me to be the leader ”, he explained. Wilson after his return. His 64 strokes, eight birdies and one bogey, speak of a player who matures at forced marches. “I came from missing three cuts, but in general I have played quite well all season and I was confident that things would turn out well,” he added. Current number 23 in the Challenge Tour ranking, he blatantly points to the European Tour.

The French Julien Brun is another emerging value of the Challenge Tour. At 29 years old, he is 5th in the ranking and has once again shown his consistency by repeating 65 on Thursday. After starting with bogey at 1, he has achieved 7 birdies, 5 of them in the last 9 holes. “I played very well today. The flags were hardIt was difficult to leave her near the hole and I am happy with the way I played. The greens are very good. I have played better from tee to green but at the same time I have made a lot of putts. The putter was hot ”, said the Frenchman. Regarding his situation in the table, he clarifies, smiling, that he is comfortable: “I face the weekend well. It’s good to be in this position, the weather is going to be good so it’s going to be good. Just enjoy and play ”.

Another who has enjoyed is Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, the first classified Spaniard, who is 3 strokes behind the leaders. After signing a lap of 67, with 4 birdies in the last 9 holes, he was satisfied: “Very good, very good. I played very well, I didn’t kick very well, I gave myself birdie options, especially in the first round, quite close. But well, happy, without the whole game going in place, minus 4 is fine. The second round I also played very well, birdie at 10 and 12 and then a couple more birdies out there, so I’m happy ”, he said.

As for the rest of the Spanish, the best performance of the day has been that of Ivan Cantero Gutierrez. After the first 9 holes he was still 2 under par from the day before, which would have left him out of the cut. But 5 birdies in the 9 seconds have boosted at least 7 with which he faces, with some relief, the weekend. With 6 bass they have passed Emilio Cuartero and Carlos Pigem. With 4 bass Gerard Piris and with 3 under par Eduard Rousaud, Borja Virto, Ángel Hidalgo and Samuel del Val.

This Saturday the third day of the Empordà Challenge will be played starting at 8:20 am in 3-player matches. The leaders’ party starts at 12.20pm.