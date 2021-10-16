Andrew Wilson. © Octávio Passos / .

The second day of Empordà Challenge has once again provided a day of golf as splendid as the performances of Andrew Wilson and Julien Brun. The English, with an impeccable route of 64, and the French, repeating the 65 of Thursday, have raised the bar of the championship to a demanding minus 12. At 3 blows of the head the first Spanish appears, Alfredo Garcia Heredia, who leads the group of 9 national players who will play the weekend. The return of the day has been signed by his party partner, the Chilean Hugo Leon, with a brilliant 61.

Andrew Wilson He is a tall 27-year-old Englishman who plays with the same ease and precision with which he explains himself. “I played really well today. My putting has improved a lot and if you make a few putts it is decisive because it makes the rest of the game much easier. It’s a very good lap that allows me to be the leader ”. His 64 strokes, eight birdies and one bogey, speak of a player who matures at forced marches. “I had just missed three cuts, but in general I have played quite well all season and I was confident that things would turn out well.” Current number 23 in the Challenge Tour ranking, he blatantly points to the European Tour.

The French Julien Brun is another emerging value of the Challenge Tour. At 29 years old, he is 5th in the ranking and has once again shown his consistency by repeating 65 on Thursday. After starting with bogey at 1, he has achieved 7 birdies, 5 of them in the last 9 holes. “I played very well today. The flags were difficult, it was difficult to leave it near the hole and I am happy with the way I played. The greens are very good. I have played better from tee to green but at the same time I have made a lot of putts. The putter was hot. ” Regarding his situation in the table, he clarifies, smiling, that he is comfortable: “I face the weekend well. It’s good to be in this position, the weather is going to be good so it’s going to be good. Just enjoy and play ”.

Another who has enjoyed is Alfredo Garcia Heredia, the first classified Spaniard, who is 3 strokes behind the leaders. After signing a lap of 67, with 4 birdies in the last 9 holes, he was satisfied: “Very good, very good. I played very well, I didn’t kick very well, I gave myself birdie options, especially in the first round, quite close. But okay, happy, without the whole game going in place, minus 4 is fine. The second round I also played very well, birdie at 10 and 12 and then a couple more birdies there, so I’m happy ”. Nor does he put pressure on what remains of the championship: “The weekend? Well, I have my game plan from day one. The first, the second, the third or the fourth is the same, regardless of whether it goes to 3, 4 or 8, or winning by two… it will be the same plan: try to do as little as possible ”.

With permission from the 64 strokes with which Wilson has climbed to the co-leadership, the return of the day has been for the Chilean Hugo Leon. 61 hits, 10 under par. With his characteristic Chilean accent, he himself has explained it in a run, even under the effects of the high that he was wearing at the end: “I did an eagle at 4, from the start, I threw a drive, I put it on the edge of the green, I put it. From there I birdie 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and on the 14th I put a long putt, about 12 paces and was thus short of the hole. And I go to the next one, birdie again… uaaa. Very well. Second time I’ve made seven birdies in a row in the Challenge. So happy. And above all because with a bad day yesterday, a difficult day … I was 6 more in 7 holes, and now I’m 5 under par ”. It is impressive to hear him and see that golf, like life, is a game of streaks.

As for the rest of the Spanish, the best performance of the day has been that of Ivan Cantero Gutierrez. After the first 9 holes he was still 2 under par from the day before, which would have left him out of the cut. But 5 birdies in the 9 seconds have boosted at least 7 with which he faces, with some relief, the weekend. With 6 under par, Emilio Cuartero and Carlos Pigem passed. With 4 under par Gerard Piris and with 3 under par Eduard Rousaud, Borja Virto, Ángel Hidalgo and Samuel del Val.

Tomorrow the third day of the Empordà Challenge from 8:20 am in 3-player matches. The leaders’ party starts at 12.20pm.

