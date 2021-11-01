11/01/2021 at 11:28 CET

Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona

Tuesday, 21:00

Barcelona is in a difficult situation to get into the second round of the Champions League. Not so much for the classification, where it is just one point behind Benfica, but for the sensations, after falling to Bayern Munich and the Portuguese. These two games in a row against Dynamo Kiev should serve to gain confidence and establish themselves in the group, also bearing in mind that Benfica is very likely to fall at the home of the Bavarians.

Even so, the market does not have them all with it and a victory for Barcelona in Kiev is paid to [1.67], something unthinkable in years past. But this Barcelona lacks practically everything and also comes with sensitive casualties such as those of Sergio Agüero and Frenkie De Jong or Gerard Piqué and some doubts, in Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Anything other than winning this Tuesday is forcing yourself to beat Benfica and Bayern, which seems practically a utopia right now. Nor does the previous clash against the Ukrainians instill much optimism, since it was a very fair 1-0 at the Camp Nou. Barcelona could have scored more, but between their lack of goal and their lack of confidence, the team is struggling a lot. Ukrainians come from three wins in a row in the domestic championship and they will try to get whatever it takes to continue with aspirations to get into, at least, the Europa League. Benfica has already been scratched a scoreless draw here.

