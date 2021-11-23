11/23/2021 at 15:10 CET

On the day of the Champions League group stage draw, it was already predicted that this would be the ‘group of death’, and the truth is that it has not disappointed. With the exception of Liverpool, which counts its games by victories and is already classified mathematically for the round of 16 and as group winners, the other three teams have not been able to win two consecutive games and all have options to accompany the whole ‘red’.

Atleti is currently third, just one point behind Porto, who visit Anfield to face a Liverpool that is not at stake and will choose to rotate players, so the rojiblancos cannot afford a new stumble at home because, of what Otherwise, they could even be eliminated. The truth is Simeone’s have not yet premiered at the Metropolitano in Europe This season, as they reaped a disappointing draw against the Portuguese on matchday one (0-0) and saw their three points slip away from Liverpool in the final minutes (2-3).

The Argentine coach is not being able to find the key and, as seen against Osasuna in LaLiga, it is very difficult for him to get the games forward. Which team we will see against Milan is unknown: the one who goes for the games from the start to the open grave and concedes many goals, or the one who is more restrained and takes a bit of fantasy out of his offensive potential. Be that as it may, Atleti needs the three points to depend on itself and Simeone will get his eleven of gala (with Llorente on the side, De Paul in the middle with Lemar and Koke and Griezmann-Suárez above) to do so.

Opposite will be an almost evicted Milan, because he needs to win the two remaining games and wait for caroms. Even so, he will go for it all, because in case of defeat he would not have options even to go for the Europa League. Those of Pioli do not come in their best moment, and it is that they have only obtained 1 point in their last two league games, where by the way they were defeated for the first time last weekend against Fiorentina.

What can you bet on at Betfair?

In short, we have an exciting game in sight. If we stick to the latest clashes between the two teams, the numbers are with Atlético, as they have won in the last three clashes. In the 2014 season they faced each other in the round of 16 and the rojiblancos won both the first leg (0-1) and the second leg (4-1), while this season they took the 3 points from San Siro thanks to both Suarez from a penalty on the last play.

So, if we have to opt for the victory of one or the other team, and also taking into account that Atleti plays at home, we would bet on the mattresses, which has a more than interesting odds on Betfair [1.6].

However, given the existing equality, the Goal Over option can be a good bet. Seeing the offensive potential of both teams, we can opt for there will be “More than 2.5 goals”, which is paid to [1.78].

If we want to join these two bets we can do it thanks to the magnificent COMBIPARTIDO section of Betfair: “Atleti wins and more than 2.5 goals in the match” is paid to [2.35].