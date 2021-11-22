Despite being a free update and full of improvements, many users are reluctant to change the version of their computers operating system. The latest feature to arrive alone justifies the move to Windows 11 to take full advantage of the potential of some computers.

The windows 11 update it is being carried out slowly, but without pause. More and more users are making the leap to the new version of Microsoft’s operating system, but there is still a huge mass of users who have not yet done so.

Microsoft has implemented a new feature in Windows 11 which enables x64 emulation on ARM processor-based computers. This new feature enables these ARM processors to natively use software designed for x64 processors from AMD or Intel.

So far that specific support for ARM platforms was only available for versions of Windows 10 Insider, an advanced version for developers that integrates experimental functions that are sometimes consolidated and reached the stable user versions of Windows.

Although most Windows computers use x64-based processors like the 12th generation Intel Core or the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

However, Microsoft has released some models of its convertibles Surface that work with processors with ARM architecture like the Surface Pro X that we review here, but we also find them in other equipment from Asus and Samsung.

These computers do not use the same processing paths as Intel or AMD chips based on x64 architectures, so they either need the software to be programmed for their architecture, or run an emulator that translates x64 instructions so they can be interpreted by ARM processors.

During last year this x64 emulator was only found in Windows 10 Insider version, but the new versions have stopped including it becoming part of Windows 11 from where it will continue with its development.

Therefore, all those users who have a ARM-based Windows 10 computer, they will need to upgrade to Windows 11 to continue using applications written for x64 architectures.

Microsoft remains committed to “[…] support customers on Windows 10 on Arm until October 14, 2025 ”, but this does not mean that the company should continue to work on x64 emulation on top of Windows 10, which was always an advantage, rather than a native integration like now offered in Windows 11.

This step shows Microsoft’s intentions to position its operating system in a competitive place in the face of the imminent arrival of computers powered by processors with ARM architectures. A step that, for example, has already taken MacOS with the arrival of its M1 processors.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is completely free for Windows 10 users, so the only thing that must be taken into account to make the leap to the new version is to meet the minimum system requirements, something that the vast majority of these computers meet.