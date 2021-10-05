Today is October 5 and that means that Windows 11 has just been released to the world, thus reaching the moment of retirement of a Windows 10 that came out more than 6 years ago. We review what improvements we will see in this new operating system.

For all those who have a compatible computer, today is a great day. Or how great a day can be when we change the operating system, the tool with which we work for hours every day.

While it is true that to update you must have a compatible computer (Windows will notify you in the Windows Update section if you can update or not), the reality is that Windows 11 is here to stay.

And despite the bad reputation it has garnered during these months, There are several aspects in which W11 beats W10, and it is time to review them, since not everything is going to be bad news. So let’s go with the 8 functions in which Windows 11 improves to Windows 10:

Design and interface: Windows 11 brings a new interface, more similar to that of Mac, for the operating system. It features a clean design with rounded corners and pastel tones. The iconic Start menu is also moved to the center of the screen along with the taskbar. Yes, you can

place on the left, as in Windows 10. Android application integration: Android applications will arrive on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store, through the Amazon Appstore. This is something Windows users have been waiting for years, and it marks another move towards the merger of mobile and portable devices. Best virtual desktop support: Windows 11 will allow you to configure virtual desktops in a more intuitive way, being able to switch between several desktops at the same time for personal, work, school or gaming use. In Windows 10, this was more difficult to set up and use. Easier transition from monitor to laptop: The new operating system allows you to connect and disconnect a monitor more easily, without losing the location of the open windows as now happens.

Microsoft Teams added to the taskbar: Teams receives a facelift and will be integrated directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, making it easy to access. This really only interests you if you use this tool at work. Widgets: Although they have been around for a long time (since Windows Vista), now you can access widgets directly from the taskbar and customize them to your liking. Improved support for touch screen, voice, and stylus: In the case of tablets, Microsoft has wanted to improve the touch experience, with more space between the icons on the taskbar and adding gestures. Windows 11 also adds haptic stylus support, so you can hear and feel vibrations when you use it to take notes or draw. Xbox technology to improve games: Windows 11 will incorporate certain features of the Xbox consoles, such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage, to enhance games on the Windows PC. This represents a new step towards the integration of the PC and Xbox by Microsoft.

As you can see, there are certain aspects in which Windows 11 is leading, so it is not all bad news about the new operating system.

In addition, and as with everything new, as soon as it comes out and they update it, and in the meantime we get used to it, surely in a few months we will feel as comfortable with W11 as we feel now with W10.