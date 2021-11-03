Since Windows Defender came to our computers, many of us have stopped using third-party applications to protect ourselves on a day-to-day basis and Microsoft has decided to better serve the new Windows 11.

As you well know, Windows 11 officially arrived on October 5, almost a month ago, and in this time Microsoft’s operating system has been improving. Now it is the turn of the antivirus that comes standard in it.

Microsoft has announced a new security product dubbed Microsoft Defender for Business, which aims to bring an additional layer of security to small and medium-sized businesses with end-to-end encryption.

As explained in the Microsoft blog, the new antivirus is specially designed for organizations with less than 300 employees.

Microsoft Defender for Business, as this service is now called, helps protect businesses against cybersecurity threats, including malware and ransomware on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

And as good news, Microsoft is already advancing a revised version of Microsoft Defender for PC that will carry part of endpoint security (known as EndPoint) enterprise grade to home users, allowing them to monitor their non-Windows devices through a single dashboard.

Maunder explains that Microsoft Defender for Business will allow SMBs to configure and manage the security of their endpoints through a simplified interface and it will also offer automated investigation and correction.

The tool is designed to be in tune with the needs of SMBs and offers threat and vulnerability management capabilities, helping customers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Microsoft Defender for Business too have endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities and use detection and response alerts to help customers identify and eliminate persistent threats.

Additionally, customers can automate Defender for Business to perform remediation tasks automatically.