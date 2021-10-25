Today, October 25, 2021, Windows XP turns 20. Despite being two decades old, it is still used by millions of people around the world, but there are compelling reasons to say goodbye to it.

Microsoft launched Windows XP to the market on October 25, 2001. The new version of the operating system came with interesting advantages over the previous generation, so received much praise from critics.

Windows XP offered good performance and stability, had a much more intuitive and user-friendly improved graphical interface, had optimized hardware support, and provided expanded multimedia capabilities.

It has rained a lot since Windows XP hit the market and, naturally, today Windows 11 offers many more functions and has all kinds of improvements, among which are very important security updates. Despite this, Windows XP is reluctant to disappear and is still installed on millions of computers.

According to the data handled by StatCounter, today there are still 0.59% of PCs with Windows XP. Given that there are an estimated 1,300 Windows computers in the world, that means that about 8 million computers continue to have this outdated version of the operating system.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

Since Microsoft ended extended support for Windows XP in 2014, there are still so many computers with this version of the operating system it is a serious security problem.

And this is even more worrying if we take into account that it is present in large companies and in critical infrastructure, such as ATMs, where it has been considered a reliable and very useful system.

To prevent serious security problems, it is time to say goodbye to Windows XP on all the computers on which it is installed, whether they are personal computers, PCs for companies and organizations or on other platforms.

Using an old version of Windows puts you at risk and your computer will most likely end up infected. Microsoft has alerted users to these serious dangers on many occasions. In one of the most recent ones, those from Redmond pointed out that if you have Windows XP, you are an easy victim for a worm-like attack known as BlueKeep, a Wannacry-type vulnerability.