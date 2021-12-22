ABC / Craig Sjodin Nayte Olukoya, Michelle Young and Brandon Jones in “The Bachelorette.”

The winner of season 18 of “The Bachelorette” is one of Michelle Young’s last two men: Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones. The Minnesota teacher made her choice in the final on December 21, 2021.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE”.

In October, Reality Steve reported that Young ended the season engaged to Olukoya. He doubled down in a December 17 tweet when rumors of a possible breakup surfaced, writing: “Not true. Michelle and Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that on Tuesday. People who are only looking for clicks ”.

According to his ABC profile, he is 27 years old. “When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte,” says the profile. “He has a smile that shines like the stars, he is always the life of the party; And to top it off, he’s a 6-foot-eight-inch Adonis man. Nayte has no problem meeting women, but as she approaches 30, she becomes more focused on finding a lasting relationship that goes to the end. The woman of his dreams is outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough arrogance to keep up with him. He is looking for a connection full of warmth and someone who is as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may be the one she’s been waiting for. “

1. Olukoya has an English cocker spaniel named Percy

On May 14, 2021, Olukoya introduced the world to the dog he adopted in April.

“As if 9 people knew that I had a puppy last month hahaha. I thought it was time to tell Grandma, ”he captioned a slideshow of the puppy. “’I wasn’t hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son.’ His name is Percy and he’s an English Cocker Spaniel. 10/10 recommend it ”.

He continued to share photos and videos of him on social media, including a recent post in which he donned a lion towel.

2. Olukoya grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood in Canada.

Like Young, Olukoya is biracial, a fact she reflected on as she celebrated making history at Bachelor Nation. For the first time in the franchise, the last four contestants were people of color.

“I am proud to be part of this moment and to be able to be next to three men whom I admire. Spoiler: These guys are even more genuine than they look on TV, ”he wrote on Instagram. “I know this is not a momentous historical event. But I can’t help but think about my experience growing up in Canada. I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood, went to predominantly white schools, and was raised by my mom and her side of the family. I didn’t see many people who looked like me. And when I did, it was mainly on television. And many of us know how people who look like me tend to get portrayed on television … “

According to his Instagram, he lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Viewers met her mother Leanna and stepfather Charles while dating in the hometown.

“So at the end of the day, I’m just thrilled that people, especially POC, can continue to see Michelle being the strong, confident, smart, brave, outspoken, and forthright role model that she is, and still be able to see her love story! unfolds with four standing colored knights! The message continued. “Of course, this is not to take away from any of the other gentlemen this season. This has simply never happened before and I think it is something to be celebrated and at least acknowledged. “

3. Olukoya has never introduced his parents to a girlfriend

Olukoya has experienced many for the first time on “The Bachelorette,” including introducing his parents to a woman he’s dating.

As he revealed in a confessional, “I’ve never had an honest conversation with any of them about girls or about feelings and emotions and all that, so I really have no idea how they feel right now.”

Both her mother and stepfather expressed surprise. “I am very excited to see Nathaniel nervous because it is unusual for his son to normally bring someone to introduce him to Mom,” Leanna said in a confessional.

Charles noted his surprise at Olukoya’s excitement and told Young, “He kept that part of himself. Maybe it’s because I don’t know if he was ever really in love. “

And it seems that Olukoya didn’t expect to find love with Young either. During a promotion for his last solo date of the season, he told the female lead: “I never told you this, I came here with two suits. I don’t know what I expected, but I was like, ‘What are the chances that you actually make it to the end?’ And here I am at the end ”.

4. Olukoya has a bromance with Rodney Mathews

While Olukoya found love with Young, she also found friendship with Rodney Mathews.

The former soccer player shared photos with Olukoya, writing on Instagram, “Roomies turned into brothers. I can’t believe the first night we knew instantly that we had to be roommates. One of the few people I know who can match my energy. In such a short time, he already taught me a lot and had a great impact on my life. My brother 4 life ”.

The feeling is mutual, as Olukoya wrote on his own account: “This is my brother for life! You have taught me so much, I admire you and I am grateful that we both chose each other as roommates after that first night out of the limousines. Everyone deserves a Rodney in their life and I couldn’t be more proud to call Americas Most Loved my best friend. “

5. Olukoya works in Texas

Olukoya is now based in Austin, Texas. He is currently an account executive at Disco, having previously worked for Indeed.com according to his LinkedIn.

He also previously lived in Washington. According to his LinkedIn account, he is an alumnus of Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. While there, he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in African American History.

