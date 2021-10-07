10/07/2021 at 09:43 CEST

.

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza He assured that he faces Indian Wells “with a little more confidence and with a little more emotion” after winning the Chicago Tournament last week.

“When you play well, you are happy to play the court, you are happy to work. I keep the same energy I had in Chicago and hopefully I can extend the victories here even more, “he said at a press conference.

“To stand with a title just before the end of the season I think is a great satisfaction,” he added about a victory that he considers “a step forward” and “quite a reward” at this point in the year.

Muguruza starts as fifth seed in the BNP Paribas Open tournament, popularly known as Indian Wells and which It is disputed in the Californian desert until next Sunday, October 17. The Spanish now occupies sixth place in the WTA ranking.

Nevertheless, Muguruza said she is not “with the calculator in hand” to see how many points she needs to sneak into one of the eight best in the world in the 2021 WTA Finals, which will be played in Guadalajara (Mexico) in November.

With her feet on the ground, the tennis player showed her satisfaction at returning to Indian Wells, a tournament that, due to the coronavirus, had not been played since March 2019.

A NEW TERRITORY

He also stressed that this year will have to adapt to “the new conditions” of Indian Wells, which was usually played in March and now takes place in October with “more heat.”

The return of Indian Wells is marked by absences since in the women’s team there will not be even the number one in the ranking, the Australian Ashleigh barty, nor the two, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

In the same way, stars like Serena Williams or Naomi osaka Nor will they jump onto the courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California’s Coachella Valley.