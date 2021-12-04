12/03/2021 at 17:53 CET

The coach of the Royal Society, Imanol Alguacil, has assured this Friday that beating Real Madrid in the next league match will constitute “a challenge” for the entire txuriurdin environment, in which he has included “players, fans and coaching staff.”

Bailiff made this reflection at a press conference, on the eve of this Saturday’s match against Real Madrid, who, according to what he revealed, the donostiarras have prepared “the same” as they did in the recent Copa del Rey tie, against Panadería Pulido or in the last LaLiga match against Espanyol. “On that side, even if it is Real Madrid, nothing changes and we prepare it the same,” emphasized the Oriotarra coach. who recalled that in the seasons he has been a realistic coach, he has already beaten the white team on several occasions. Good results to which he hopes to give continuity because, as he has commented, “for work, success and good work” his team is being able to “compete against them”.

When asked about how the current leader can be stopped, Imanol joked recalling some statements by Carlo Ancellotti in which he stated that his players “do things that he has not asked of them”, after which he has assured that Madrid “is the best team in the league “as” their numbers and players show. “We will do our thing,” he nevertheless warned below. He has also valued the power of his rival who, as he recalled, “has 35 goals and averages about 19 shots per game.” “They are not bad numbers but we have not lost at home and with Reale at full throttle and humility we will seek victory”, has announced.

“We have not lost our joy, because in the last two defeats very good things were done”

He has also denied that Real comes at a bad time to face this commitment because, as he explained, the San Sebastian have not lost “joy”, despite their last two defeats against Monaco and Espanyol, because in both games “very good things were done”. “We are not going to lose joy and faith as long as we continue to play as we have been up to now,” he said.

Regarding the draw for the next round of the Copa del Rey, in which Real will face Zamora, a team that eliminated the Guipuzcoans in the 06/05 season, Alguacil has warned that the current squad “It is turning memories that are not pleasant into joys.” “Playing as up to now, it doesn’t matter which rival we have in front of us”, it is finished.