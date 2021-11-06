11/06/2021 at 21:00 CET

The Seville derby transcends the fact of winning a soccer game and Sunday at Benito Villamarín will be no less so between Betis and Sevilla, teams that arrive well placed in LaLiga but suffered a great disappointment this week in their European matches, in which both lost and they left bad feelings with their game.

The verdiblanco team had a great walk in the two competitions in which it is now immersed, but last Sunday on the twelfth day of the domestic tournament it gave a poor impression in the field of Atlético de Madrid and lost by a resounding 3-0, although this Thursday it was perhaps worse and fell in Germany in the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, braking dry in four days with a disastrous balance of seven goals against and none in favor.

Those of Manuel Pellegrini, who arrived in Seville from Germany in the early hours of Friday afternoon, have only worked for the derby on Saturday, although the Chilean coach can count on practically the entire squad, since hethe casualties are only those of two injured, Senegalese right-back Youssouf Sabaly and midfielder Víctor Camarasa.

Pellegrini, who booked Nabil Fekir against Atlético de Madrid due to the possibility that he would see his fifth yellow and could not play the derby, used it on Thursday against Leverkusen and was sent off in the final moments, which it will not prevent him from being a permanent starter against Sevilla.

For this match, in which those from the Heliópolis neighborhood could, if they win, equal points with his eternal rival, Pellegrini, who makes many rotations between one game and another, has the option of using his most recognizable eleven, so his compatriot Claudio Bravo would return to goal after resting in Germany and he would leave the Portuguese Rui Silva in the substitution.

The Argentine central Germán Pezzella, the midfielder Sergio Canales, the winger Rodri Sánchez or the Brazilian forward Willian José, who were not starters on Thursday, could also return, while the couple in the midfield would be the same that started the game in Leverkusen, the one formed by the Argentine Guido Rodríguez and the Brazilian William Carvalho.

Before them, Sevilla, third in the standings, one point behind the leader, Real Sociedad, will travel from the Nervión neighborhood. after he clearly surpassed Osasuna last Saturday (2-0), although three days later, also at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, he suffered one of the great disappointments so far this season.

Tuesday’s 1-2 loss to Lille French complicates the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which he will achieve mathematically if he wins the two remaining games in this group stage.

Julen Lopetegui’s team, with two more days off than their Sevillian rival, now forgets about the ‘Champions’ to look for points in LaLiga, a competition in which as a visitor he has shown a much less brilliant game than at home.

The Gipuzkoan coach, in the European match, in addition to the defeat, encountered the injury of the team captain, Jesús Navas, one of those fixed in his approaches but who must now be out for about eight weeks due to an injury to the rectus anterior to the right quadriceps.

His place in Villamarín will be occupied by Argentine international Gonzalo Montiel, while his compatriot Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, absent in recent weeks due to injury, has already worked with the group in recent days and could have minutes against Betis.

Another that is low is Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who played something in the last two games -Osasuna and Lille- after overcoming a muscular ailment but has relapsed from the injury and this Saturday he has not been able to train, as Lopetegui himself announced, so the tip of the attack will return to occupy Rafa Mir.

– Probable lineups:

Seville: Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Suso, Rakitic, Ocampos; and Rafa Mir.

Betis: Claudio Bravo; Bellerín, Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Canales; and Willian José.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Hour: 21.00 (CET) (20.00 GMT).