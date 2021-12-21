

This phenomenon occurs because at the time of the winter solstice the northern hemisphere is very far from the Sun.

Photo: AIZAR RALDES / . / .

December 21 marks the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. It is the shortest day of the year and has its roots in an astronomical, but also a religious meaning. Many ancient cultures celebrated this as the day the Sun “returned,” beginning a period of longer days.

However, there are more interesting facts about the winter solstice that you should know and here we introduce them to you.

1. The day the Sun stops?

The word “Solstice” comes from the Latin word “solstitium”, which means “the Sun stops.” We well know that it does not, but this is the day when the Sun reaches the southernmost point as we see it from Earth and then “reverses” direction.

Since the Sun is not actually moving, this is what actually happens: the Earth does not orbit vertically, but is tilted on its axis 23.5 degrees; as you well know, this tilt is what causes the four seasons.

Now, at the time of the winter solstice, the northern hemisphere is moving further away from the Sun during the year.

“Solstice” means “the Sun stands still.” (Photo: Pixabay / Pexels)

2. The winter solstice in one hemisphere is the summer solstice in another.

Naturally, the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere is known as the summer solstice in the southern hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the shortest day of the year, and after that, the days start to lengthen and the nights to shorten.

Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere, December 21 is the longest day of the year, and the days start to get shorter and the nights get longer afterward.

The closest point on Earth to the Sun occurs in early January. It may seem surprising that it is not summer in the Northern Hemisphere at that time, but the difference between the Sun at its furthest point (in July) and at its closest is only 3.3%, not enough to change seasons.

It is the tilt of the Earth’s axis and not its orbit that gives the seasons.

In the southern hemisphere, December 21 is the longest day of the year. (Photo: Keefe Tay / Pexels)

3. Winter solstice: it is a specific time

Although most people will count all of December 21 as the winter solstice, it is actually at a very specific time: the exact moment the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, the imaginary latitudinal line between the equator. and the Antarctic circle.

In fact, the date of the solstice can also vary; It is not always December 21, as it can also be December 20 or 22, and occasionally the 23rd. The last time the solstice was December 23 was in 1903, and the next time it will be 2303.

The last time the solstice was December 23 was in 1903. (Photo: Eberhard Grossgasteiger)

4. Christmas celebrations have roots in the winter solstice

You may know that many Christmas traditions have their roots in paganism, but the day of the Christmas feast is closely related to a pagan Roman holiday called Saturnalia, and although the Bible does not give a date, historians believe that Jesus was actually born. in spring or fall rather than winter because shepherds were tending their flocks in the open air at night.

Saturnalia was a week-long festival to the god Saturn, the god of the Sun, agriculture, and time, which began on December 17. Saturnalia were a time of banquets, joys and gifts.

Although the date of Christmas was set independently of the date of Saturnalia, the holiday was so popular that many of its customs were incorporated into the celebration of Christmas when Christianity became the main religion of the West.

Many cultures have a solstice festival that honors the return of the Sun or a Sun god.

Many Christmas traditions have their roots in paganism. (Photo: Brett Sayles / Pexels)

5. It’s time for longer shadows

In December, in the Northern Hemisphere, the Sun is at its lowest arc across the sky, which means long shadows from its light.

The shadow you cast on the winter solstice is the longest you can cast throughout the year; in fact, if you try it at noon, you will confirm it.

The Sun is at its lowest arc across the sky. (Photo: Shihab Nymur)

Also read:

Jupiter and Saturn approaching: how and where to see the ‘Great Conjunction’ of planets

What is the origin of the Christmas log, the most traditional Christmas dessert

· The “star of Bethlehem” will be visible this Christmas for the first time in 800 years