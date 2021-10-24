There was no Spanish ‘sorpasso’ in Santa Ponça and the triumph went to Denmark. Jeff Winther was imposed on the Mallorca Golf Open with 265 strokes (-15), one less than the Spanish Pep Angles and Jorge Campillo, the only ones who fought for the victory in this last day (67 strokes for the Catalan and 69 for the Extremaduran), and the Swede Sebastian soderberg, who for the second consecutive week was on the verge of triumph. Winther thus debuted his title locker on the European Tour. a fact that he celebrated with his wife and children on the same 18th hole.

The Cadiz Alvaro Quiros (73 for 271, -9) lowered his arms in the first holes saying goodbye very soon to his chances of victory and who knows if the possibility of keeping the circuit card, which right now is very complicated. Neither does the Madrilenian Sebas Gª Rodríguez (5th with 268, -12) was a threat to Winther, solid in the lead throughout the tour and who was worth meeting par and even a bogey at 18 to certify his first European triumph.

Angles still had an option to squeeze the leader a bit in the 17th but missed a clear birdie option. Two strokes behind the Dane could not beat the field in 18 and had to settle for a more than worthy second place shared. And it is closer to the circuit board. He is 135th in the Race and gets it in the top 123.

Winther lifted his first trophy at the age of 33

Consistency has been the dominant trend this week at Winther. The consistency displayed by the Dane in the Mallorcan tournament was decisive in his triumph; in fact he led the event in three of the four days. Yesterday he delivered a card with hardly any errors since the final bogey cleared it with the birdie he made on the 10th hole, a 590-meter par 5, the longest and most complicated on the course.

Nothing to object to Angles (4 birdies and 1 bogey) and Campillo (two birdies and 1 bogey), but their struggle was not enough to force, at least, the playoff with Winther, 33 years old and professional since 2012 and who was a greenkeeper before taking the leap to the circuit

FINAL CLASSIFICATION (par 70)

265 Jeff Winther (Din) 62 71 62 70

266 Pep Anglès (ESP) 65 70 64 67

Jorge Campillo (ESP) 64 69 64 69

Sebastian Soderberg (Sue) 66 68 64 68

268 Sebas García Rodríguez (ESP) 66 67 67 68

…

271 Álvaro Quirós (ESP / 11th) 64 69 65 73

273 Alexander. Cañizares (ESP / 16th) 67 71 66 69

275 Adrián Otaegui (ESP / 26º) 67 68 71 69

279 Nacho Elvira (ESP / 49º) 67 70 72 70

Jacobo Pastor (ESP) 66 71 72 70

280 Adri Arnaus (ESP / 54º) 71 70 68 71

281 Carlos Pigem (ESP / 61º) 67 73 68 73

282 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (E / 65º) 65 74 73 70