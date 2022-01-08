Key facts:

Winz.io was founded in 2020 and has a record 42 Bitcoin payout to a blackjack player.

Accept BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, DOGE, XRP, BCH and process withdrawals in less than 30 minutes.

Winz.io is an online casino and emerging platform for entertaining features and engaging gaming experiences. Over the past few weeks, the platform underwent a significant revamp, enhancing its appeal to crypto enthusiasts around the world.

Winz.io takes the next step in bringing transparent gaming experiences to the cryptocurrency faithful. The team is dedicated to investing in your business and the recent website review illustrates that point perfectly. The renovation marks a strategic milestone for Winz.io casino and provides a solid foundation for improving user usability and entertainment features.

Through the new Winz.io website, users can benefit from a friendlier mobile interface and an overall optimized experience. The team prioritizes an optimal user experience by combining convenience, security, and transparency in one package. Additionally, the team continues to expand its acceptance of cryptocurrencies by recently adding XRP. More coins will be enabled over time.

Games, bonuses and more

Winz.io casino stands out from the industry as does not require any bets on any of its player bonuses. The new Winz.io platform matches an attractive no-bet welcome slots bonus for all players. The bonus grants up to 300 free spins. Additionally, live casino players can explore a one-time welcome promotion of up to $ 20,000 in rakeback. Winz.io aims to provide a comfortable experience for both slots and live casino players.

Additionally, the Winz.io team attracts new users through Winter Bonanza Quest. However, there is a prize pool of $ 150,000 for the top three finishers and $ 30,000 for individual prizes. Reason enough to see what Winz.io has to offer and how you can get involved in this event!

Winz.io raises the bar for online crypto gambling through its no-bet events, personalized offers for VIP players, and ensuring fast withdrawals for all players. The team specializes in entertaining experiences through tournaments, missions, lotteries, regular reloads of free spins, and high VIP rewards.

The Winz.io platform was founded in 2020 and has a record payout of 42 Bitcoin for a person who won the money playing blackjack. More importantly, that payment was made in a period of less than an hour, confirming Winz.io's commitment to its players.

Bitcoin is one of the supported currencies on Winz.io, along with Ether, XRP, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and USDT from Tether. Their mobile slots and live dealer casino provide an excellent opportunity for entertainment, as well as to win rewards through fair and transparent events without gambling.

About Winz.io

Winz.io is the leading licensed Bitcoin casino established in 2020 with over 7000 casino games and live slots. Winz.io casino focuses on an entertaining, fast and fair total user experience. Winz.io casino features world-class games from Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Nolimity City, Playngo, Netent, and many others. We accept BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, DOGE, XRP, BCH transactions and process all cryptocurrency withdrawals in less than 30 minutes.

