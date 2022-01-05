WiFi 6 solves the problem that is generated when there are many devices that need a wireless connection. In addition, compared to WiFi 5, it increases data speed, improves coverage and security, and is especially productive in IoT environments.

WiFi 6 is on its way to turning two years of existence, however, it has not been until relatively recently that it can be enjoyed at home with affordable routers and compatible gadgets. Also known as the 802.11ax protocol, it only has advantages, which are summarized in a wireless connectivity experience that represents an exponential leap compared to WiFi 5, the most widespread today. It is an especially effective standard in business and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, but perfectly valid for home environments. Because in what house there are not a multitude of connected gadgets today … and many more that, soon, there will be.

MORE DATA TO MORE USERS

The WiFi 6 routers replace the OFDM architecture of WiFi 5 with OFDMA (provides data to several devices through a single channel) and combine it with MU-MIMO (supports and optimizes the simultaneity of multiple connected users). When there is a large number of devices requesting a wireless network, these technologies achieve that the data of the different gadgets are placed in the same package, providing them, without distinction, a high transmission speed and an optimized stability and coverage. In addition, they efficiently use available space to reduce latency. In short, they can simultaneously deliver more data to more users and with a better transmission quality, which translates into a seamless global experience, for many devices that are connected at the same time.

SECURITY: WPA3

Since 2004, the security protocol used in WiFi networks is WPA2; WPA3 is the security standard for WiFi routers 6. WPA3 automatically generates a password with each data transmission, its firmware remains automatically updated, maintains a backup, its encryption is 128 bits and supports connections to the router from outside, remotely, with total security and efficiency.

WiFi 6 keys

Compared to WiFi 5, WiFi 6 quadruples network bandwidth, the number of simultaneously connectable users, and optimizes coverage. WiFi 6 provides up to 40% faster speed than WiFi 5. • Latency reduction up to 10 ms. • Zero packet losses while roaming in automatically guided vehicles. • WiFi 6 reduces the energy consumption of connected devices by 30%. • It is fully compatible with older devices.

WiFi milestones

1997 WiFi 1 802.11 2 MBps speed 1999 WiFi 2 802.11b 11 MBps speed 2003 WiFi 3 802.11g 54 MBps speed (allows music streaming) 2009 WiFi 4 802.11n 600 MBps speed (allows video streaming) 2012 WiFi 5 802.11ac 6,933 MBps speed (supports 4K video streaming) 2015 WiFi 5 802.11ac Next Gen with MU-MIMO trimmed 2019 WiFi 6 802.11ax 9,608 MBps speed (global MU-MIMO)

WiFi 6 tested with the D-Link DIR-X1860

This router is a powerful but cheap option to enjoy WiFi 6 at home. And accessible, because its step-by-step installation through the D-Link WiFi mobile app avoids resorting to a technician. We have been able to effectively confirm that, compared to WiFi 5, this D-Link WiFi 6 provides all the advantages described: it speeds up the simultaneity of many connected gadgets (you can’t even imagine the ones in the Gadget Lab …) and gives them an extraordinary fluidity and stability in data transmission; It is noticeable, and a lot, in video games and 4K video streaming, without a trace of cuts and practically non-existent latency. We also liked the possibility of creating a WiFi for guests, its four ethernet ports, secure access via VPN, complete parental control and that is perfectly managed with the voice via Alexa and Assistant. The D-Link DIR-X1860 is also compact and discreet; its price is super competitive according to its functionalities (there is even a slightly more humble version for only 89 euros).

D-Link DIR-X1860: 119 euros