Lighting an area can be a necessary task to be able to do a task better. From adding lights to the hallway to putting some sparkle in the closet or garage. It is clear that everything looks better in good lighting.

The biggest problem is that it is not always easy to bring some current to these places. There is also the cost of light and the fragility and size of ordinary light bulbs.

For all those kinds of problems, there are wireless LED lights. These small diodes that emit light can help us to illuminate any place and do not need to be connected to the current. Keep reading and we will tell you all about them.

What is an LED light?

LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights produce light based on an effect called electroluminescence. These diodes emit photons that determine the color of the light that we visualize.

The color will be different depending on the materials that make up the capsules of the diodes inside. Currently they are capable of reproducing a multitude of colors.

They are characterized by being more efficient, especially those that have a blue hue. They can be found in many colors, but the most common is to find them in white.

Today this type of lighting is widely used due to its versatility. They go anywhere and can serve any purpose, being a light source that has almost no disadvantages.

What types are there?

We can differentiate various types of wireless LED lights. Actually, whether it is wireless or not little changes the base materialexcept for the fact that they must carry batteries. We can find these versions:

Monochromatic.- They can only emit one color. It is generally blue or white. Both illuminate well, the white being the one that is most often found.

Polychromatic.- These have several colors and you can usually choose. Before, RGB selectors were used, but today the mobile is used to establish warmth and color.

Cabinet.- There are types of wireless lights that go inside a box. This can be square, round or other shapes and usually have a transparent front plastic that is used as a push button. On the back they have an adhesive or a hanger, they are perfect for cabinets.

Smart LED bulb with RGB, adjustable and multi-color lighting. It incorporates WiFi and works with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Home.

Table.- These auxiliary wireless usually have a support on the base and are designed for the bedside table. Some are specially designed for young children, being more resistant and with the possibility of low intensity.

As you can see there are several possibilities to choose from, varying the price between one and the other for very little. The most important thing is to choose those that will suit us, since a small child will not need the same as the inside of a closet.

Advantages of this type of lighting

This type of lighting has won the hearts of many people due to its capabilities. It has a multitude of virtues that make it a very economical, efficient and adequate type of lighting for indoors and outdoors.

Regarding its economic nature, the low consumption of LED lights allows significant energy savings. They have a much longer lifespan than conventional bulbs and consume very little on top.

LED lamp with different shades of color and brightness levels. Perfect as a desk lamp for work or study. It includes a standard wireless charging base compatible with mobiles that have Qi technology.

This useful life is also lengthened by its almost no heat emission. Being designed with heatsink, overload is avoided. This makes them safe and easy to handle.

The quality of your light is also better. Produces crisp, bright light with an immediate ignition, avoiding flickering. This is ideal in dark places that we need to use immediately, such as a drawer or the entrance to the basement.

Many of them have the ability to change the intensity of their brightness or even their color. A simple touch of our hand can make us have a different atmosphere. This makes them perfect for any situation as we decide.

They are even valid outdoors, because many LED lights are waterproof. In any case, these auxiliary lamps usually have a special adhesive so that there are no problems when installing it anywhere.

They are also very resistant. By not having internal filaments like light bulbs, can withstand shocks that would break other materials. In addition, the auxiliaries are usually covered by screens or plastics, which makes it more difficult to damage them.

Its price is really affordable. Wireless LED lights do not usually exceed 30 euros. It is easy to find packs of various led lights for a price that anyone could afford.

YIFACOOM, the light that will take care of the little ones

A good option for rooms that don’t need a lot of light. It can be put on any surface, although we can also hang it thanks to the back rope it has. It has a rechargeable battery via USB and multiple functions.

We can change the intensity of its light between three possibilities, as well as its color. A simple touch will be enough to turn it off and on or change its brightness options. It is a good alternative for children.

It can be obtained for 11.89 euros. A very affordable price and multiple options make it a great purchase.

This little wireless led light will help your little one sleep. It can be placed on any smooth surface where we can choose the intensity of its light as well as its color. With a gentle touch you can turn it on, off and choose its characteristics.

Cadrim, perfect for cabinets

This auxiliary light is small, comfortable and easy to use. It has 10 different brightness levels and 13 colors to choose from. It uses 3 batteries that will last a long time thanks to their low consumption and thanks to their size you can put them anywhere.

It comes with two remote controls so you can change your options. You can also set a timer so that the light turns off automatically after 30 or 60 minutes. Perfect if it’s in a closet and we forget to turn it off.

In this pack come 6 of these lights So cheap, that we get a total of 20.99 euros. It is a real opportunity to fill all the dark corners of the house with light.

This pack with 6 lights will help you illuminate those corners of your house that need a little more light. It has 10 brightness levels, 13 different colors and 2 dynamic modes. You can do all this thanks to its remote control via Bluetooth. You will not spend much since you can adjust the light to turn off after 30 or 60 minutes.

Uoging, it lights up when it notices your presence

This LED cabinet light is one of the most useful. This is because has a built-in motion sensor which will make it light up when it notices us approaching. Between the fact that it will only turn on in that situation and its superior energy efficiency, it is one of the lights that consumes the least.

Inside are 160 LED lights that will illuminate powerfully at an angle of 120 degrees. What’s more, its back is magnetized, with which we can adhere it without any type of product to metal surfaces.

If you want it at home, it will cost you 19.89 euros. We can assure you that it is highly valued and that it has a superb useful life.

This LED light has 160 different bulbs with a lifespan of over 50,000 hours. You can choose between three different shades of light and you won’t have to press any buttons as its motion sensor can detect a person within a 3 meter radius. Its back is magnetic so you can put it on any furniture or appliance.

DIWUJI, a multicolored party in your house or in the country

This auxiliary light can be perfect for those who want an indirect source of shine in the room. It is good for the children’s room, for them to sleep well, but also to have a living room with calm tones.

It has three different powers of light and its upper panel will allow us to choose between its different colors with ease. Illuminate 360 ​​degrees, so the focus will never be in one direction only.

You can enjoy its shades both at home and outside for 18.98 euros. Its lower handle means that we can carry it like a flashlight and will make your excursions more fun.

With 360 degree lighting, we will have light in all directions and it will never be too direct or strong. We can choose between three temperatures and several colors thanks to its upper selector, but the best thing is that we can use it both inside and outside the home thanks to the protection it has.

Choosing an LED light is not difficult, there are many on the market and they all look quite alike. If we want something for the cabinets, we recommend the cabinet versions. On the other hand, if we are looking for something more portable to move around the house, table lights will help us because of their size.

In any case, they are a great purchase option that will help us to illuminate an area without having to spend a lot of energy, even outdoors. Their useful life will make us especially happy and we will forget to buy batteries with all the time they last.