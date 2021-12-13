After meeting again in 2018, ‘the aliens announce their musical’ divorce ‘and the date of their last performance, called’ The Last Race ‘

Few musical marriages have been revived after a separation; And despite the fact that many believed they found an exception with the return of Wisin y Yandel as a duo, the urban artists have confirmed their last tour together.

Wisin y Yandel, the most transcendent urban Latin duo, told . Agency that they will close their career as a group after almost 25 years with a great tour and a new album, “La Ultima Misión”, whose first single, ‘Recordar, opens this Thursday on all digital platforms.

But the fact that they no longer sing together does not mean that the same will happen with their solo careers. According to Juan Luis Morena – Wisin’s real name – he has no plans to retire from music.

“I will always be involved in music. Retreating into music is never going to happen. What I do is what I love, which is not work, but something that I enjoy ”, Morena mentioned, adding that ‘The last mission’ was a necessary record work to“ close this cycle in the right way ”.

For his part, Yandel affirmed that the tour called ‘The Last Race’ was organized even before the arrival of the pandemic; Now with the resumption of face-to-face events in the world and Latin America, they hope to carry it out in 2022 after the release of the album.

“We are preparing a high-altitude cycle to carry our show. The year 2022 and the beginning of 2023 will be many concerts in new cities and others that we have already gone to share our successes ”, indicated the also known as ‘The survivor’.

For his part, Llandel Veguilla -Yandel- stressed that the single ‘Remember’ seeks, precisely, to evoke ‘The extraterrestrials’ from 1998 to the present. “It was a really nice vibe. We come with a good job, “said the Puerto Rican about this song, whose video was produced, how could it be otherwise, by Jessy Terrero.

Regarding the album, both stated that it is almost finished and will include great exponents of music in the world. “We want to finish with the best,” Wisin said without naming names.

It should be remembered that Wisin and Yandel have been remembered as the most important urban duet in the history of reggaeton, since since 1998 they began to forge their vast musical career with the first single included on the album ‘DJ Nicky, No Fear 3’.

In addition, in their more than two decades of career, the duo have recorded ten albums and won multiple awards, including an Anglo Grammy and two Latin Grammys. It has also established itself as the group with the largest number of concerts -25- at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, the island’s main venue, where they marked the milestone of performing eight consecutive performances in December 2019 as part of their tour ‘Como Before tour’.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BQObFYCfmI