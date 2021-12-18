12/18/2021 at 07:59 CET

If there were a science dedicated to the study of football rivalries – derbilogía? – its brainy specialists could distinguish three major stages in the evolution of these confrontations. At first, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, they acted as mere mirrors: when each community, a reflection of social, cultural or geographical differences, ended up generating differentiated football clubs. In this phase, rivalries that already existed in the streets, schools or factories simply reached the stadiums. In their second stage, derbies become escape valves: the intrinsic competitiveness of football and all its media coverage build a gigantic resonance box for those distinctive features on which the clubs were founded. Here the rivalry subsists in the street but erupts in an exaggerated way in the stadium (and decreases again when he returns to the street). During the 20th century, most derbies took place in this phase. However, in the last two decades some of them are already advancing towards a third stage: that of the fossil.

And there are derbies that nobody remembers why they are, or what are the lines that distinguish one club from the other beyond its own history and the genetic transmission of its fans. Here the stadium preserves – in a somewhat artificial way – the aroma of a rivalry that no longer exists on the street, were it not for the derby itself. Anyone can sympathize with one team but also with the other, without religion, politics or identity (whether neighborhood or national) interfering: that is, without the Holy Trinity participating in football rivalries. It could even be said that without one of these three vectors, a derby is simply a zero kilometer football match, played between more or less badly agreed neighbors. But nothing else. Like what happens in Bruges.

THE CLUB AND THE CIRCLE

In a country like Belgium, where even the majority political parties are separated between the French-speaking Walloons and the Dutch-speaking Flemings, one could imagine that the two teams from Bruges respond to this cultural duality. And he would be wrong. Because the Brugge Club was founded in 1891 by Flemish students and workers, but a few years later it absorbed the well-established FC Brugeois (so called because at that time French was a symbol of belonging to the well-to-do classes). In theory, with this merger the prospects for a soccer rivalry in the city were exhausted. With less than 200,000 inhabitants, if a single club already reconciled workers and bourgeois, Flemish and Walloons, what need was there to create another? Well, we forgot about the clergy and the nobles, who in 1899 would sponsor the team of students from the San Francisco Javier school, giving it a clearly catholic and aristocratic spirit, as its name reveals: the Cercle, still in French today – despite that in Bruges they speak Dutch – and with that tinge of an elite closed in on itself that by definition transmits the idea of ​​a circle. Footnotes of a rivalry that today lacks extra-sporting sense.

It is, in any case, a derby played in three different centuries (the first clash dates from 1899) and in four different competitions: cup, super cup, first division and second. Because although today we see Bruges rub shoulders with the European cream in the Champions League, the balance of forces with its neighbor was balanced until the 70s. Since then the ‘Blauw-Zwart’ (blue-black) have added 16 of their 17 leagues, nine of his eleven cups and two final European Cup and UEFA. On the other side, the ‘Groen en Zwart’ (green and black) barely added a glass and spent ten of their last 25 seasons in second. Only the acquisition by the Russian millionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev – also owner of Monaco – has prevented his disappearance.

Despite being one of the most uneven derbies in Europe, there is a reason to attend next week’s match: it may be the last in a Jan Breydel with no works. Built in 1975 and named after a Flemish medieval hero, the stadium in which Alfonsó scored and Raúl failed (all at Euro 2000) is falling apart. The City Council has approved a new stadium for 40,000 spectators, clearly adapted to the needs of Bruges. It remains to be seen if the Circle will follow or prefer to go to a smaller enclosure. Its average attendance, around 4,000 people per game, only goes up once a year: when measured with ‘the Club’.