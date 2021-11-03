In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Faster processor, with WiFi 6 and 4K support. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is your best media player now at a minimal price.

A month ago Amazon introduced its new player for the living room, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The premise is simple: faster in every way to enjoy 4K content.

This player, whose price is 65 euros, already has your first rebate and its all-time low price, only 38.99 euros.

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

You do not have to wait for Black Friday because we will surely be facing the historical minimum price for a long time, less than 39 euros for a player as complete as this.

This player only needs to connect to your TV via HDMI, to an electrical outlet via USB and to a WiFi network. Set up your Amazon account and you can start downloading streaming apps.

It is compatible with practically all the streaming applications that you can imagine, even local ones like Filmin, RTVE Play, ATRESplayer or Movistar + among others.

This version, in addition to being 40% faster than its previous generation, also includes the button control to talk to Alexa, your virtual assistant.

The remote is also capable of controlling your TV, specifically you can turn the TV on and off, in addition to controlling the volume. Something very practical is that it has direct access buttons to the Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Music applications.

This offer is limited in time, surely it will not be available tomorrow because it is part of Alexa’s birthday.

These are other offers available during these hours.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros) Amazon Echo 4th generation with Philips bulb for 74.99 euros (before 99.99 euros) Amazon Echo Show 5 for 54.99 euros (before 84 , 99 euros) Amazon Echo Show 8 1st generation for 64.99 euros (before 109.99 euros) Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd generation for 99.99 euros (before 129.99 euros) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite pr 18, 99 euros (before 29.99 euros) Amazon Fire TV Stick for 22.99 euros (before 39.99 euros) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 33.99 euros (before 59.99 euros) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 38 , 99 euros (Before 64.99 euros)

All these Amazon brand product offerings can be obtained with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime before making the purchase. You can try it free for 30 days without obligation since there is no type of permanence.

Students count on Prime Student. It maintains the same advantages of normal Prime but with 3 month free trial and an annual subscription with a 50% discount.

