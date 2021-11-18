11/18/2021 at 04:36 CET

Flamengo, with a goal in injury time, was imposed this Wednesday by 1-0 over São Paulo Corinthians and with 63 points, 8 behind the leader Atlético Mineiro de Belo Horizonte, he still dreams of the title of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship football in the current season.

The Rio de Janeiro team He said goodbye to his hobby for the final of the Copa Libertadores, which will be played on November 27 in Montevideo against fellow Brazilian Palmeiras de Sao Paulo.

When everything seemed like it was going to draw between the two most popular teams in the country, the “urubú” (buzzard) scored the agonizing goal in the minutes of replacement after an off-hook on the right side of the side Rodinei, who in a brilliant play avoiding rivals raised a perfect center to Bruno henrique.

The attacker, with a blow to his head, was able to beat then unbeatable goalkeeper Cassio, who despite the defeat was chosen as the best of the match.

Bruno Henrique, who jumped from the reserve bench, had been limping for some minutes due to a discomfort caused after a shot and he remained resentful on the court because his team had already exhausted the changes.

The goal, what maintains the dream of Flamengo’s title with 5 rounds to go the tournament drove the 49,000 spectators who were in the imposing Maracanã stadium to delirium.

El Flamengo, by coach Renato Gaúcho, used several of his emerging players, having only the creative Diego Ribas placeholder image, former player of the Spanish club Atlético de Madrid, and the World Cup player David Luiz, who was relieved at halftime, as his most experienced players in the starter.

In the second half, the former Atlético de Madrid Filipe Luis and the attackers Bruno Henrique and Michael -current striker of the League-, to try to give more weight to the young formation of the local team.

The visiting coach, Sylvinho -exlateral of Barcelona of Spain-, used all his available squad, headed by the experienced Cassio, Fágner, Fabio Santos, Gil. Jo, Renato Augusto, Luan and the reinforcements of this semester Róger Guedes and Giuliano.

With defeat, Corinthians remains fifth with 50 points and in the qualification zone for the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The second position of the Flamengo strengthened with the defeat at home, 0-2, of Palmeiras -third with 48 points- in the São Paulo derby against Sao Paulo, which with the goals of Gabriel Sara and Luciano rose to 41 points and seems to move away from the relegation zone that threatened it.

The eleventh carioca will play the next round as a visitor against Internacional, on Saturday, and then he will travel to Montevideo to play the final of the Libertadores.