

Lucas Paquetá’s goal against Colombia put Brazil in the World Cup.

Qatar begins to show itself more and more on the horizon of all the teams that still have some hope for traveling to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Several countries have already obtained their ticket to the event and the last to secure it was Brazil in Conmebol, after beating Colombia 1-0.

There are 13 months and a few days until the ball rolls in the World Cup event and we are going to review the teams that already have their ticket insured.

The first team to have their quota is Qatar for being the host, but there are also three other teams that have already written their names on air tickets: Germany, Denmark and Brazil. There are also other teams that are very close to qualifying directly.

Distribution of places in the World Cup by Confederations

Host country: Qatar

Europe / UEFA: 13 places

Africa / CAF: 5

South America / Conmebol: 4.5

Asia / AFC: 4.5

North America, Central America and the Caribbean / Concacaf: 3.5

Oceania / OFC: 0.5

UEFA qualifiers

Group A: Portugal and Serbia They have 17 points, whoever wins the last duel will qualify directly. The loser goes to the playoff. The tie helps the Lusitanians to be first.

B Group: Spain add 16 points and Sweden 15 to face the last date.

Group C: Italy and Switzerland They add 15 points, everything will be defined in the last day. The reigning European champions have an advantage in goal differential.

Group D: France has 12 points and six games, Ukraine add 9 in 7 games and Finland he has 8 points in six games. Even Bosnia he still has a chance to get in by having 7 points in six games. Those who have six games have two left to play.

Group E: Belgium score 16 points in 6 games. Czech Republic and Welsh They are 11, the difference is that the Welsh have two games left and they can beat the Belgians’ line. The Czechs only fight to be second.

Group F: Denmark with 27 points he is in the World Cup in Qatar. Scotland with 20 she is safe in the repechage.

Group G: Netherlands add 19 points, Norway 17 and Turkey 15 units. They all have eight games (the group consists of six teams) and they each have two days left to decide the places.

Group H: Russia he has 22 points with 9 games and was at the mercy of entering the World Cup. Croatia He has 20 units and on Sunday he faces Russia. The winner will stay with the group.

Group I: England they thrashed Albania and reached 23 points, three more than Poland. He virtually won first place by having six more goals in the goal differential against the Poles and in the last round they play against San Marino, who did not add any points in nine games.

Group J: Germany with 24 is in Qatar 2022. Macedonia with 15 and Romania with 14 will compete for the playoff spot on the last day.

Africa qualifiers

There are groups of 10 groups, from A to Group J, and the winners of each group classify to a previous final round of the CAF to look for five places in the World Cup. At the moment only Senegal and Morocco have a guaranteed ticket to that second phase, with four and five games played for each.

Asia Qualifiers

They are in the final qualifying phase with two groups of six teams. In Group A Iran leads with 13 points in five games, followed South Korea with 1, both would go straight to Qatar. The third place at the moment is Lebanon With 5 points, that position gives a chance for a playoff.

In Group B, Saudi Arabia has 13 points and Australia follows with 10, both head the direct places to the World Cup. Japan in third with 9 points, would play the repechage against the third of A. However, Oman has 7 points and is very close to the fight.

Conmebol Qualifiers

With 34 points and an immaculate step, Brazil was the first to win their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. His last victim was Colombia at home. Argentina, Ecuador and Chile are among those classified directly. Colombia momentarily occupies the playoffs.

Concacaf Qualifiers

Before starting matchday 7 this Friday, Mexico leads with 14 points and the United States second with 11. A score that will move at the end of the duel between them in Cincinnati. Canada is third with 10 units and Panama occupies the playoffs with eight.

