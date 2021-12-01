Noelia gives a lesson to those who criticize her, in a flirty photo | Instagram

The famous and flirtatious singer as well as businesswoman Noelia give a lesson to all those people who constantly criticize her, she proudly shared a flirty photo with which he would leave everyone with their mouths open.

For years that Noelia She has dedicated herself to working hard and showing off her charms at any opportunity, that’s how her extremely flirtatious nature is, on constant occasions the successful singer has been criticized for doing what she wants and others repress.

For this reason there are those who only dedicate themselves to pointing it out, which the interpreter of “Yo No Failé” is not interested in, simply all the good and positive that happens in his career and personal life, surely this is what most would bother those who criticize her and they speak ill of her.

It was precisely for this reason that he decided to surprise once again and leave his haters with their mouths open, with an impressive photo wearing a white bodysuit and a fairly direct message.

Noelia gives a lesson to those who criticize her, in a flirty photo | Instagram noeliaofficial

The businesswoman who owns important companies and digital platforms has always been very direct, another reason why they tend to point her out, there is no one like her!

When they write to me and say pu … It doesn’t really bother me, it fascinates me and I find it wonderful to be the pu__ of all of you, “said Noelia.

In addition to this writing, he added through several hashtags “I turn everything into positive”, “I turn insults into compliments”, showing that he is above any negative comment that he would believe could harm him, Noelia it is on a higher plane.

In her photo she is enjoying the beach, with a bodysuit that could also be a swimsuit by design, except for the long sleeve that is included in the design, on one side of her bodysuit we can see her tiny waist and part of his tattoo.

Something that can immediately be noticed in her flirty image from the beach in front of her apartment in Miami, which is where we assume the photograph was taken, is that the singer is not wearing anything under this flirty white garment.

A little less than an hour ago she shared the image on Instagram, those who have seen her admire her statuesque figure, stating that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Other netizens support her description, surely they know a little about her career and her life as a businesswoman in addition to the hundreds of jobs that she has been providing with her multiple companies.