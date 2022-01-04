Noelia joins forces to launch NicaSocial, a new social network | Instagram

The powerful Nicaraguan businessman Norlan moncada decided to license Celebriffy technology, Noelia’s company and one of its new digital platforms, for the creation of NicaSocial the one that will surely become the new social network In Nicaragua.

With new technologies and social networks combined in one, they have become a trend completely, however only a few entrepreneurs have been willing to develop applications with which they can take advantage of something.

Norlan Moncada partnered with Noelia to license the new social network, exclusively for Nicaraguans and so that all of them are as mentioned in the promotional video.

The successful and influential businessman is the President of NicaSocial, he will surely begin to do important things for his country by starting with this social network.

Noelia conquers more every day with her companies and with her beauty | Instagram noeliaofficial

With this new social network you can send photos, audios, chat and livestream as well as videos, the technology used is based on the technology and software of Celebrityiffy Noelia’s digital platform that has become extremely popular.

The only difference is that it will not be possible to monetize with NicaSocial also called “NS”, since it is completely free, but it does have the most complete interaction functions.

Express yourself in your own way and communicate with millions of people across the country “, NS promo

There is an Online page where you can connect from other accounts such as Google and Twitter if you have them configured for this filling action, you can also create a new account, there they give you the options to connect.

An account has been created on Instagram where you can find a little more information about the new Nicaraguan social network, although apparently it was created recently just 6 hours ago, it is starting with everything.

Advantages of having NicaSocial the new social network

Nowadays, any way of communicating is essential, especially when it comes to people who are close to us or who are even within our national territory.

In the case of this new social network for Nicaragua, which uses Celebriffy technology owned by the singer and businesswoman Noelia, we will find more communication between the residents of this famous country that is located between Honduras and Costa Rica.

Any opportunity that is given us in terms of communications is an advantage for all, so we do not limit ourselves only to what is known to everyone.