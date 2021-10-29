10/29/2021

Álex Márquez, Moto3 and Moto2 world champion, He starred in a promising debut in the premier class last year at Repsol Honda, with which he was on the podium twice and without his brother by his side. Marc, who was seriously injured in the second race, in Jerez, and left him ‘alone in the face of danger’ for the rest of the 2020 academic year. However, after moving to the LCR Honda satellite training, things are not going well this year. as expected by Álex, who makes self-criticism and analyzes the championship in terms of the present and the future.

Do you think you have taken a step back? How much of the blame are you and what other factors have influenced your performance this year?

I think it is not a step back, we are better than last year. 2020 was a very peculiar year, to put it in some way, it was a very strange world championship as race one won and the next was the fourteenth. There were many things that were not understood, many people who did irregular things and our year was not good, but we finished well, a podium in water, a dry podium, but then it cost us again in Valencia and in the end yes, we ended up being close to the ‘top 10’, but lacked regularity. In driving this year I have taken a step forward but the competition has also evolved. The differences have been reduced a lot and now it is easy to go from being in the ‘top five’ to fighting for the points. It is true that we had to drag some problems and that I expected more in terms of results, but these situations I think make you stronger.

How complicated is the Honda right now?

It’s a critical bike, but when you get used to it & mldr; Surely there are easier bikes to reach competitive times and with the Honda you have to have everything on track, more perfect. But I don’t want to use that as an excuse. You have to know how to adapt. All of us at Honda are going in one direction, on the right track, that makes everything a little more controlled, a little easier and that can benefit us in the future.

Have they found the key to the problem?

With the absence of Marc, last year the evolution was slowed down by not having a clear reference in Honda. The course was lost a bit. I was a rookie, Nakagami has a very particular style, and that’s where the break was made. Until Marc has arrived again, he has not returned to take the path he was playing. Honda has put the batteries, they have done new things that are coming to us very little by little and the evolution is noticeable, but you have to be patient.

Is it being a tough year psychologically?

Yes, well, in the end when everything goes the other way around from how you plan it in every training, in every race, in every situation – it’s not easy but luckily I have a good environment. The motivation I am not going to lose. I believe in the project, I believe that I and I think that we can turn the situation around.

Your brother says that the pain has changed his character, do you agree?

Well, at home he is still the same, he has bad moments, at times, as he is. But it is understandable when you see that you cannot do gymnastics or cycling, training as you usually do, because the pain slows you down is not pleasant at all

Alberto Puig says that only Marc knows what he is suffering but that despite everything he has already had three victories. How do you value it?

Marc always saves the furniture, he knows how to make the most of every situation. This year he has won in two circuits on the left and in Misano he did it in one on the right. At Silverstone, when people criticized him because he fell a lot and threw Jorge Martín, I said that Marc was close to being the same again. In the telemetry it is clear, he goes back to doing things of his own. It is returning to that level, I warned and it has been fulfilled. When I have no discomfort I have no doubt that he will be the same Marc as always.

Unfortunately, after successive tragedies, with kids of 14, 15 or 16 years old, the FIM has had to change the rules and the age limit in all the categories of the World Championship. Do you agree?

Yes. From the beginning it is important for the children who climb because they will have more time at school. With so many categories so precocious, the relevance of the studies had been lost a bit. And it is also good that when they arrive at the World Cup and start traveling around the world they are 18 years old, they are of legal age. It is true that there are pilots who at 16 are already trained and prepared to take that step and others at 18, no. But the measure, applied from the base, is correct. Tragedies will always happen, because ours is a risky sport and we are exposed, but if it can be minimized by raising the age ranges and with smaller grills, I totally agree that it should be done.

Alex and Marc started very young, how do you remember their beginnings? Did he feel like he was in such a dangerous sport?

No, when you are part of sport you know the risks but you don’t want to think about them. Many kids our age go out for a drink at night and anything can happen to them too. Everything has its risk in this life and each one owns his own and chooses what he wants to do. People have to understand that we are passionate about our sport and we take the risk.

Last year he made his debut in MotoGP with a factory team, Repsol Honda, and this year he moved to a satellite team, LCR. What advantages and disadvantages have you found in this change?

I like the pressure and it is true that in a factory team this effect is greater, but for me the situation has changed little. I’m still an HRC pilot. When you are in a team for a year, very strong relationships develop. Then you change and start again from scratch and maybe that is what has cost me the most, but from the first moment I have felt very loved and everyone in the team has helped me a lot.

After his brother’s injury there have been two champions of the new generation, Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo. What do you think? Has the MotoGP level risen, is it maintained or has it fallen?

The level is maintained or has even risen a bit. In MotoGP there are the best, every year there is more equality in mechanics, the rider counts more and everything is tighter. This year we are seeing more fun races, more excitement and overtaking. Mir and Fabio are more or less from my generation and that motivates me, I want to win and I say to myself: If they can, why can’t I & mldr; No champion is a champion by chance, the season is very long and they have to balance a lot of things, so everyone who is a champion is because he has deserved it.

What do you think about Valentino Rossi retiring at 42? Have you stretched it too far? Do you see yourself driving at that age?

Valentino can do whatever he wants with his career. It’s Valentino Rossi! If I had wanted to run another four more years, I could do it. I guess when you stop enjoying yourself or have other priorities you say ‘this far’. It is not so competitive anymore and the passion goes down. He has had a race that all of us in the World Championship would love and he has done a lot for motorcycling. Me until 42? Why not, maybe not that much, but I think the ideal age to quit and do other things in the engine, like Valentino is going to do, is between 35-40.

In MotoGP you make so much value, what do you think is expected of you? Do you have enough credit to keep trying?

In life you never know where you will be the following year and the same thing happens with contracts. I know that in 2022 everything opens at the market level and it will be important to start well from Qatar, the first race. I think that if you work hard, everything has a reward. And I am the first who wants to do good results.

The World Cup is coming to an end and then your campus will arrive with Allianz. What do you like about working with children who still daydream about being like you and your brother?

You see children with dreams and desire to succeed and their energy feeds you. But at 25 I have not stopped dreaming. In life, no matter how old you are, you always have to have dreams and goals.

What is the best thing about a winter without racing? What do you like to do when there is no championship?

I wish the races, the championship, would continue in winter. But hey, I guess a parenthesis is also needed to disconnect. For me when that time comes it is time for motocross, to rest and enjoy going out to spend the day with friends in a troupe.

Álex shared a talk with SPORT during the event organized in Premià by his sponsor, Estrella Galicia 0.0, who has also shared on the networks some statements from the Cervera rider, optimistic about the next campaign, the third for him in the MotoGP World Championship .