Briton Leon Edwards became a very popular man with his fellow professionals overnight.

Following the news that Jorge Masvidal was forced out of the fight against Edwards at UFC 269, several top competitors within the welterweight division took to their respective social media early Wednesday to look for a chance to replace him. ‘Gamebred’ and fight Edwards.

One of those fighters is Khamzat Chimaev, recently promoted to the 170-pound ranking at position 10. Chimaev is coming off facing the Chinese Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Khamzat used his Twitter account to ask for his chance to “dance” against him. British Edwards.

Let’s go bro we do it @Leon_edwardsmma 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/HXvytUOIRt – Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 10, 2021

“Come on brother, let’s do it Leon Edwards”

Another name who immediately threw his hat into the ring was Belal Muhammad. The contender replaced Chimaev on short notice and faced Edwards last March at UFC Vegas 21.

Belal entered the Octagon on short notice, and let’s remember that the fight ended in nil after Edwards accidentally poked him in the eye in the second round.

Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) November 10, 2021

“I took it with 2 weeks last time, give me 4 this time, I’m ready.”

The Brazilian, Gilbert Burns, also seems to be interested in facing Leon. Gilbert, shared the news of Masvidal on his social networks with a series of thinking emojis, which leaves the door open for any speculation from fans and the media.

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/QhMD7UjnPJ – GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 10, 2021

What’s up @Leon_edwardsmma you already on training camp! Let me know # UFC269 https://t.co/l8zoWFXSkd – GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 10, 2021

“What’s up Leon Edwards, you’re already in training camp! Let me know # UFC269 “

Leon Edwards is currently ranked No. 4 in the welterweight division. He is undefeated in his last 10 outings to the Octagon and has notable victories over Vicente Luque, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone.

UFC 269 will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So far it is unknown if Leon will remain on the card.