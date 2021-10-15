10/15/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

They have certainly not been the most exciting two weeks of the world’s number one game, Jon Rahm. In Spain everyone was waiting for him to see live the game that has catapulted him into the world reign of golf and that led him to win his first ‘Major’.

But to everyone’s disappointment and mainly for himself, neither at the Spanish Open nor at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, where he played this week, nothing of his spark game has been seen, unable to raise admiration for his magical blows. In Spain and especially in Valderrama, nothing at all.

A Rahm who on Thursday, after finishing his first round of +7, assured that he was going to fight to get into the cut, that was his intention and obligation. But intentions are one thing and what your body and mind dictate another. And Jon arrived very low on gasoline.

Without reaction

And that has ended up drastically reducing his game, which on the second day could not start as he would have liked. Hundreds of people were milling around the exit of the 1st tee, encouraging him, thinking that Thursday was an accident. But no.

His first shot, to the right and which already made it difficult for him to reach the green by two, was already premonitory. First hole and first bogey. The recovery dreamed of and that the fans would have liked to see him in action for two more days was not going to be possible.

Jon sailed against the current again in a Valderrama without as much wind as the first day. But the card did not come out. His first birdie of the tournament came on hole 5, but then he committed a double bogey and one more bogey, which made any reaction impossible. He closed the first round with 39 blows (+4). It was too late for comebacks.

Close the turn smoothly

He handled himself as best he could in the second nine holes but it wasn’t a day for heroics either. He tried not to increase the number of bogeys and close his second week in Spain in the most discreet way possible. That if, with the unconditional public by his side from the first to the last hole.

His head was already on his way to the United States where he plans to rest with his wife and son Kepa before returning to action at the final tournament of the ‘Race to Dubai’.

A time that has to be used to recharge batteries and resemble the intimidating and decisive player who has taken him to the world top, in search of the title of best player of the European Tour of 2021.