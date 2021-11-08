11/08/2021 at 22:47 CET

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was confident that Sweden, which is playing with Spain for the group lead in the World Cup qualifying phase the next two days, will achieve a direct pass to Qatar 2022.

“We only have the last stretch to get where we want. But with my self-confidence, sure everything goes well“said the Swedish star at a press conference, and stressed that this is the type of match that everyone wants to play.

Ibra avoided talking about Sunday’s confrontation against Spain in Seville and pointed out that he only thinks about Georgia, resorting to the cliché of going “game by game.” “I am here because I am one of the team. If Janne (Andersson, Swedish coach) wants me to play both games, I will play them. If you only want me to play one, I will. It all depends on what he wants, “he said.

The Milan striker returned to the national team in March five years after leaving it, but injuries prevented him from being in the last European Championship and in the following qualifying matches. “It is good to be here finally (…) I am happy to be able to help and play,” he said.

At the age of 40, he did not want to speculate on the day of his retirement and did not even assure that it will be after the World Cup. “My idea is to continue while I can. Every time I know my body better, it is older, but the head is younger and I am more handsome. There is something new every day, “said smiling Ibrahimovic, who admitted, however, the need to manage his minutes after having overcome two injuries in a row and thinking about his age.

With two games to go, Sweden leads group B in the European zone with 15 points, two more than Spain and six more than Greece, who will face each other in Athens before the Seville match between the teams led by Luis Enrique and Andersson .