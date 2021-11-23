11/23/2021 at 21:38 CET

.

Sergi Bruguera, Spanish Davis Cup captain, declared that if they had been able to count on Rafael Nadal they would become “favorites”, despite the fact that the team they have is “very good”, and he admitted that for the tournament the Russian team is the “most complete” because it has an “impressive” roster of players.

Spain will play the final phase of the Davis Cup at the Madrid headquarters, where it will be measured in the group round with Ecuador and Russia. “Russia, by ranking, is the most complete team and the strongest rival, because they come with the player more in shape, Daniil Medvedev, and they also have Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev. They have an impressive team, “Bruguera confessed at a press conference.

For this Davis Cup, Bruguera has summoned Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreño, Albert Ramos -replacing the injured last minute Roberto Bautista-, Feliciano López and Marcel Granollers. “There is no problem with having a team like the one we have. Obviously when you have Rafa Nadal, who is the best player in the history of Davis, you become a direct favorite but we still have a strong and very good team. The players we have have a lot of quality and for me it is good to be able to choose between such a level. It would be worse to have to settle for putting what you can, “he said.

Spain, winner in 2019, will defend its title again in Madrid, where it hopes to have the support of the fans during the days of the competition. “The pandemic always conditions but all the players have already regularized this. Otherwise the conditions are the same. It is height, the surface is the same and the pot is practically the same. We have a very strong team, very good and we will fight for the maximum that we can “, aimed.

“I am not to conjecture whether you do this, one thing or another happens. I will try to do my best against Ecuador and Russia, it is what depends on us, and then if you go first or not we will see,” he concluded.