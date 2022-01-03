Yanet García without anything on top shows off her curves with beautiful stitching

The beautiful ex weather girl e influencer Mexican Yanet García once again managed to steal the sighs from her millions of admirers on various social networks, also managing to raise the temperature.

Yesterday afternoon, the also conductive shared ‘samples’ of his exclusive OnlyFans content.

Regiomontana Yanet García, who last year became a sensation with its exclusive content in OnlyFans, said goodbye in 2021, giving his followers photos and videos of her in flirty outfits, also welcoming a new year.

Through her official account on Instagram, the ‘weather girl’, dedicated herself to sharing part of her content with which her figure and attributes show off between lace and transparencies, stealing sighs from more than one.

2022 “, wrote the regiomontana in the publication made.

It should be noted that after opening his account at OnlyFans this year, García was widely accepted by the public with his exclusive content, even managing to acquire an apartment in New York.

And in fact, Garcia’s fame also led her to appear in Penthouse Mexico magazine last October.

This is how Yanet García has become one of the queens of social networks for her charisma, beauty and style to dress.

The 31-year-old is a lover of skimpy cloth outfits and always stays on the cutting edge of fashion wherever she is.

No matter what time of year it is, the so-called ‘Weather Girl’ shines with every outfit she wears in her day-to-day life.

Something that without a doubt can be easily verified by visiting his official Instagram account.

Yanet constantly shares photographs and videos of her constant travels with her more than 14 million followers, where she always stands out with tight leggings, spectacular dresses or small two-piece swimsuits.

As you may remember, at the end of 2019, the Monterrey woman left Televisa and moved to the United States to live with her boyfriend, the American, Lewis Howes.

However, it was a few months ago that they ended their relationship, and even today he is in a love relationship with the famous and beautiful Mexican actress Martha Higareda, allowing them to see both extremely in love.