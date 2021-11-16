1/2

Today, Galilea Montijo will leave in December. Is his health getting worse?

Galilea Montijo could definitely leave the “Today program“Next December, they say, the driver revealed in recent days some of the ailments that afflict her after contracting the dreaded condition twice.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, could leave the morning in December, this, after the” Guadalajara “revealed the health problems that have afflicted her in recent weeks.

Strong rumors indicate that “Gali“I could definitely say goodbye to the Televisa magazine program in which you have collaborated for more than 14 years. Is it definitive? A YouTube channel claims to tell the whole truth about the exit of the”model“and acclaimed Instagram celebrity.

“With one foot out of Today”

According to journalist Alejandro Zuñiga, who recently released alleged reports that would indicate that the departure of the “Today’s driver“is very close to happening.

Galilea Montijo is nowhere, with one foot out of the “Today” program, according to what I have been told, in the month of December it is very likely that Mrs. Galilea Montijo will leave the Hoy program.

The entertainment journalist, who recently released this version, argues that the health of the “TV actress“It would be Televisa’s reason to justify leaving the businesswoman of the broadcast, he says.

The reason is very simple: In the next few months, Inés Gómez Mont will be arrested, Zúñiga mentions.

It would be Martha Galilea Montijo Torres herself who announced to her colleagues in the morning that after her past infections, “hypertension” as well as “pericarditis” (a disease linked to the heart) have left her, so she will have to undergo lifelong treatments to control it , he pointed.

It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks, the actress of soap operas like “The hidden truth“,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “, among others, has been the target of strong controversies for his friendship with Inés Gómez-Mont.

The former host of Tv Azteca, who along with her husband, Víctor Álvarez Puga, is wanted by the Mexican authorities who are persecuting them for various “crimes.”

In the middle of this, the life of the presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” TVO “, etc., wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, has been the center of attention.

In recent weeks, personal information about the life of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, one of the “highest paid in Televisa“From how much he earns for each of his collaborations, to properties, luxury cars and his extravagant extravagances, according to various sites.