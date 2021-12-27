12/27/2021 at 10:47 AM CET

LaLiga reaches the end of a 2021 marked by the goodbye of its top star until this last summer. Leo Messi He left Barça for Paris, but despite not starting this season, his name is still on this year’s record list.

7 – More goalscoring production (goals + assists) in @LaLiga in 2021: 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema – 41 (30 + 11)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi – 31 (23 + 8) [hasta mayo]

🇪🇸 Gerard Moreno – 28 (21 + 7)

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez – 23 (20 + 3)

🇪🇸 Iago Aspas – 22 (13 + 9)

🇪🇸 Santi Mina – 22 (17 + 5)

🇪🇸 Joselu – 22 (18 + 4) Cracks. pic.twitter.com/uLsMdX2Iof – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 27, 2021

The Argentine is the second player with the most participation in goals in all of 2021 in LaLiga. Messi achieved 23 goals and 8 assists from January to May, only surpassed by the French, Karim Benzema. The Madrid forward has scored 30 goals and 11 assists in the twelve months.

Gerard Moreno, Luis Suárez and Iago Aspas complete the ‘Top5‘. The Villarreal forward is third with 21 goals and 7 assists, despite the injuries he has suffered this start of the season. Suárez has added 20 goals and 3 assists, while Aspas has achieved 13 goals and 9 assists.

Very poor number in PSG

Since his arrival in Ligue 1, Messi has not found his best version, at least, in terms of numbers. The new PSG striker has scored six goals since his arrival. 4 assists are those that the Argentine has distributed to his new teammates.

Very far from what he had used to fans ‘culers’, the Argentine averaged just 0.38 goals per game, plus 0.25 assists. A 2021 that he will surely remember his whole life, and surely it will not be because of his numbers in Paris.