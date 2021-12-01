Jennifer Lopez dresses like a princess for On My Way | AP

For the fans of the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, seeing her wear impressive outfits is already something of the most common, however, she always finds the creative and glamorous way to surprise her followers, as in her recent video where dress like a princess.

The famous celebrity and businesswoman has stood out for her excellent taste in fashion, surely you already know that she has a clothing line, with more than 35 years of career Jennifer Lopez it has made a name for itself in the industry.

Each of the projects of La Diva del Bronxs becomes a success, especially when it comes to music, in a few days he will launch the Official video of its simple On my way, official song from her upcoming movie “Marry Me”, starring herself, Maluma and Owen Wilson.

Through her official Instagram account, the famous singer and businesswoman shared a short introduction to her next video, and following the trend of “Marry Me”, she appears in a beautiful wedding dress although she looks more like a princess.

The dress is dropped shoulders with puffy sleeves, the design is fitted at the waist with a small belt in the same tone as her dress, just at the height of her hips, it opens a little in the front.

The drape of the fabric of this beautiful garment opens a little, although it is not appreciated much at the beginning of the video because there is a bit of smoke as scenery, almost at the end you can see some folds that seem to form an interesting texture to fabric.

Another impressive outfit that she is wearing is a complete sequined suit, all in black, including the top that she wears under her jacket, despite the fact that this suit is not adjusted to her waist, her curves are perfectly marked thanks to the fact that The pants are fitted at the waist.

In your description Jennifer Lopez She affirms that she is extremely happy for the acceptance that this single has had, which she performed at the AMAs and since then it has not stopped playing, especially that she has also been promoting it a lot.

A day ago he published this small part of his official video, as a response from his admirers, these images are about to reach 600 thousand views and also 6 thousand comments.