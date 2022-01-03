A recent update to the Find My application will allow you to find your iPhone device even if it is turned off or the battery is depleted.

If you are one of those who drains the battery the most, you just cannot find it and it is already off, do not worry, Apple has updated the Find My application that will allow you to find it. This It works with all iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models running iOS 15.

However, How is it configured?. It’s simple. The function Find My It works with location services, so to get started, you must first tap Settings> Privacy> Location services and turn on the control.

After make sure that you have activated the three functions of the Find My app. To do this, go to Settings> [Tu nombre en la parte superior del teléfono] > Find My. Tap Find My iPhone at the top of the screen and three different functions should appear, each with a toggle switch (Find My iPhone, Find My Network, and Send Last Location).

Search my Iphone it should be on by default. With this feature enabled, you can locate, lock or erase your iPhone. The function Find my network allows you to locate your iPhone even when it is unplugged, in power reserve mode or when it is turned off.

If your phone’s battery life reaches a critical level, your location is automatically sent to Apple. This function is called Send last location. Make sure, therefore, that all three are activated.

Once everything is set up, you can do two things. If you have another Apple deviceIt is as simple as going to the Find My application to force your iPhone to make a noise that allows you to track it. Click Devices within the app.

In the list of Devices select the one you are looking for. If the iPhone can be found, it will appear on the map so you can see where it is and the location.

However, if you only have the iPhone mobile, you also have options to find it.

You can use the browser on your PC and follow these instructions:

Go to iCloud.com. Look for the Find iPhone feature. Once you’ve selected Find iPhone, sign in again. Click All Devices to locate your lost iPhone. Select the phone you lost and select Play sound.

On the other hand, but not least, if what worries you is your iPhone data falling into the wrong hands, you can erase it remotely by going to iCloud.com. From there, click on All devices and select the one you are looking for. Click Erase (device name).

With the succession of updates in this app that improve its use, little by little we are seeing a real utility of this that can be of great help.