11/23/2021 at 22:10 CET

“We have to be strong, play a good game and be committed to what the team asks for,” he listed on Tuesday. Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, on the eve of the momentous Champions League match against Milan, of which he highlighted his “pressure to lose the ball”, which he faces “with the same enthusiasm” with which he He debuted on the bench of the rojiblanco team a decade ago and with which he has the classification still pending, just as I sensed when the group was drawn.

“It is a very important game as the Champions always asks for. From the first moment, when we saw the group, we knew what is happening was going to happen “explained the coach, whose team, with two days to go, is on the edge. There is hardly any room for error. He does not have left because he has only won one of his four games in this edition of the tournament, precisely against Milan, with two goals at the last minute and against ten.

“We suffered the first 20 minutes above all, with a lot of pressure to lose the ball, which they do very well, and we could not get out of that first pressure. Let’s see how they play tomorrow. If they will press high or wait. We are at the expense of what we see at the start and solve what touches in the game “said Simeone, who reviewed the elasticity of his team in terms of systems, because “in the same game” he can “alternate playing with five or four behind.”

According to the tests on both Monday and Tuesday, the Argentine coach will bet, at least initially, for playing with a 5-3-2. And, predictably, for putting pressure on his adversary to create the same problems that Milan generated for him in their previous match. “We will try to choose what we believe best for the game and when the match starts it will be seen more clearly in the game what we will do”Simeone haggled, who, although he did not reveal it or give any clue in the Wanda Metropolitano press room, has decided his eleven: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann and Suárez.

Savic is now available for the Champions League, after chaining four penalty games in the tournament. “He is a man with many years with us, with a lot of hierarchy, with a lot of personality, with a lot of security and everything that he transmits from this to the team does very good,” summarized Simeone, who has the casualties of Kieran Trippier, Felipe Monteiro, Ivan Saponjic and Joao Félix, who has not yet recovered from the blow suffered in training last Thursday and that already separated him from the duel against Osasuna.

“I think Joao has had better moments (at Atlético), especially when the last league started., which was a great moment of hers until December. Now he was recovering very well, we were training with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm, he received that blow and hope that the blow will let him train naturally again and, from that, start looking for a place within the group, “he said about the attacker. .

It is not enough just to win against Milan this Wednesday. It will also have to be done, although it may be worth a draw, on the last day in Porto to advance to the round of 16. In that case as second in the group and in the last match, just like the previous season when they won in Salzburg. Atlético did not classify as the first of their quartet since 2016-17. Since then he has also not gone beyond the quarterfinals of the tournament. Before, between 2013-14 and 2015-16, he was always first and played two finals in the top European competition.

“Before it was before and now it is now. Now it is more difficult for us to enter the round of 16 quickly than at other times. At that time everything seemed difficult as we lived it. It is true that the numbers show that it is costing us more to solve it sooner “, Simeone acknowledged, before a “very important” match as “all” are for Atlético: “Tomorrow is no exception, it is the one that follows and we will face it with the same enthusiasm as when I appeared in Malaga (on January 7 2012 with a zero tie) “.

Then, he began the construction of a very reliable Atlético in defense: “It was always a bit of the essence … And the essence of the team is the defensive part and, from there, the construction of what is born offensively by the talent and characteristics of the footballers who come every year to improve what the team does. “