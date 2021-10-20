Hudson Hamrick, who could spend the next 20 years in prison, manages to scam Amazon and pocket more than 250,000 euros, exposing the company’s returns system.

Product returns are a good practice for companies, as they give greater confidence to the customer when it comes to checking the status of what they have received or to avoid any confusion.

However, it is also a tool that the more ” savvy ” can take advantage of. The example taken to its maximum expression is found in Hudson Hamrick. Be careful what we are going to tell you.

Maybe you have ever received a game or movie in defective condition, or Amazon has got the wrong product. Returns are something legal and necessary, but do not go too smart as Hamrick did, no.

A Charlotte court in North Carolina asks 20 years in prison for Hudson Hamrick, which got scam Amazon more than 250,000 euros. As it did?

The biggest scam to Amazon

The crime that Hudson Hamrick is charged with is not drug trafficking or murder. This 31-year-old man managed to scam Amazon a succulent amount of money thanks to the company’s returns system.

Specifically, the sum of $ 290,000 translates into 270 successful returns from Hamrick, which took advantage of this tool to recover the investment and keep the products.

The aforementioned Charlotte court found Amazon guilty of fraud for a period that lasted five years. They ask for 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000, and everything for going over the top.

It is not the first time that we have seen this type of scam, but it is the largest Amazon fraud carried out by a single person. Between 2016 and 2021, Hamrick placed a total of 300 orders.

The vast majority of these orders were for luxury goods. For example, a Mac Pro valued at more than 6,000 euros. After using them for a few days, Hamrick would return them to Amazon.

Of the 300 orders placed by this man, 270 were returned, but with one peculiarity: in the returned box it included a similar product but much cheaper than the original article.

Hudson kept the original product, which he resold for much more money, and also received the amount of the order from Amazon. Total, managed to rip off the company $ 290,000.

We may be dealing with a master of scams, but Amazon certainly could have done more. It is very strange that no one in the returns department realized that they were not the same products.

And, also, we find possible explanations. There are leaked reports that ensure that Amazon does not review returned products … and even sometimes returns are not even accepted (on small products).

Most likely, returns managers at Amazon did not properly review products returned by Hamrick. Maybe this explains the 5 years of scams and the 270 returns.

Amazon will have to review your returns more carefully, and allocate more resources to detect these scams. As for Hudson Hamrick, he will probably spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Amazon’s return policy is usually quite magnanimous, and it would not be the first time that a customer receives another unit of the product they have purchased, being able to keep the first.

Have you ever had a serious problem with Amazon returns? Do you know someone to whom something similar has happened? Seeing is believing, and we are facing a case worthy of Hollywood.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.