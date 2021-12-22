The new Home Assistant application, a service that allows you to control your smart appliances, launches its application for Wear OS watches, thus allowing you to control your home devices from your watch.

Home Assistant has just made its application for Wear OS watches operational, thus allowing you operate from the watch without using the mobile. This is something that they have placed special emphasis on as they did not want each other to be necessary.

The new app includes a favorites function, so that you can quickly access each device that you have registered in the app, which will show your most used devices at the top of the application. From Home Assistant they report that the favorite devices would be available even before the application has been fully loaded.

To add or remove devices from the Favorites list, it will be as simple as deactivating them from your Wear OS screen, although you can also make this change from your smartphone. The team notes that for some of the functions to work, both phone and watch apps must be on the same version.

Another interesting feature that they present to us in this new Home Assistant Wear OS app is a mosaic with your devices. By using the tile feature, you don’t even need to open the app. It allows you to select up to seven devices, which you can alternate as you like.

The function Websockets that will allow you to register for future updates and that your devices keep up to date with the new widgets without having to be checking the news.

“The application will remain in beta for several months, but we believe that in its current state it is ready for you to enjoy it. The reason why we have decided to keep it with a beta label for now is because there is more work to be done,” they say from their official website.

Although Home Assistant has launched the Wear OS application in the Google Play Store, as they say, it is in a testing phase although you can now download it from the link that we have left you. This means that although we can already use it, more news and functions await us.

The final launch is planned for 2022 of this app along with improvements and possible changes.