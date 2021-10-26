Chrome will be much faster and lighter very soon. And all thanks to a new feature that Google is working on, which will improve CPU, GPU and RAM performance when using the browser.

Chrome is by far the most widely used desktop browser in the world. According to data from StatCounter, today Chrome is the browser used by 67.56% of PCs, followed far behind by Safari with a market share of 9.67%, Microsoft Edge with 8.75% and Mozilla Firefox with 7.93%.

But despite this, Google is not resting on its laurels and is constantly working on optimizing its browser. Now, the Mountain Viewers are developing a new feature to make Chrome much faster and lighter.

This new feature is called RawDraw and it is a rendering engine that has the objective of reduce the consumption of resources made by the browser. To achieve this, this function changes the way pages are constructed to rasterize only the parts that are needed.

When displaying a page, Chrome divides it into a grid and then allocates resources to each of the boxes. This process prevents the browser from having to reload the entire page for each frame the user interacts with, or if a media element is playing.

Have you noticed that Google Chrome is slower? Do not panic: we tell you how to make your browser work faster and you can navigate at full speed.

The problem is that, on today’s high-resolution displays, each of these small boxes into which the page is divided may require a lot of resources, sometimes up to 10 MB of RAM each.

Taking into account that we usually work with countless tabs open, this is an excessive consumption of resources, especially RAM.

The new RawDraw function comes to optimize this process and minimize this consumption of resources, making Chrome faster and lighter. To achieve this, this feature stops assigning textures to each box, which allows you to rasterize each section more quickly, reducing the load on memory and CPU by up to 90%.

RawDraw is now accessible through the Google Chrome flags and you can activate the function by typing “chrome: flags # enable-raw-draw” (without quotes) in the address bar of the browser. Nevertheless, It is still in a very early stage of its development, so it is not recommended that you activate it at the moment.