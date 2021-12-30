In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Philips Ac0820 / 10 air purifier is perfect for taking care of the air in your home, and is now discounted for less than 100 euros thanks to a discount from Amazon.

This year, for reasons we all know by now, there has been a lot of talk about air purifiers. Although their effectiveness against all particles has not been proven, these devices are very useful for taking care of the health of the most allergic people and avoiding harmful pollutants.

One of the best air purifiers on the market is the Philips AC0820 / 10, which stands out for its excellent value for money. Right now it is on sale at Amazon and you can buy it for 94.99 euros, 65 euros cheaper than its usual price.

This high capacity air purifier is perfect for people with allergies and respiratory problems. Purifies the air in rooms up to 49 square meters.

This Philips air purifier features a two-layer filtration system with a pre-filter and a NanoProtect HEPA filter, which allows you to eliminate 99.5% of the pollution and allergens present in the air, including ultrafine PM2.5 particles, bacteria, pollen or dust.

It is also capable of capturing aerosols, including those that may contain respiratory viruses. According to the manufacturer, can remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air.

It has a CADR of 190 m3 / h, or Clean Air Delivery Rate, a data that indicates how quickly you can clean the air. It can clean the air in rooms up to 49 m2 effectively and offers a high performance that allows you to purify the air of 20 m2 in less than 16 minutes.

Too It is equipped with smart sensors that constantly scan the air to detect the presence of ultrafine particles. Reports air quality in real timely, based on this parameter, intelligently chooses the most suitable speed.

It has a compact size so that it does not take up too much space and so that you can move it easily. And thanks to his low energy consumption and his energy efficient design You will not get any unpleasant surprises in the electricity bill.

