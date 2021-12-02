Andrea Legarreta could “sink” Galilea Montijo, on video | Instagram

Two important representatives of the Hoy program and favorite female conductors who consider themselves more than friends if not like family, are Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, recently in a video the wife of Erik Rubín shared some words with which could “to sink“to her friend.

This beautiful Mexican actress was being interviewed about the current situation of Fernando Reina’s wife Galilea Montijo, who has been accused and indicted for having had certain partners of illegal substance dealers.

Currently Andrea Legarreta with his statement has expressed his full support for Galilea Montijo, it was on the Chisme No Like program where said video was shared and the statement of the host of the famous morning where we see them daily, right away we share the video.

This lasts for 1:31:32 although you can see the news about Legarreta from minute 23, in total it has 201 comments, where Internet users express their opinion encouraging drivers with this type of news.

Still others express their criticism of the excessive consumption of properties of certain artists, which do not match their income, seeing that other celebrities live modestly.

There are stages that are hard, sad, complicated and obviously as friends, as a family that we are, because I say that we are more than friends in my case, I can tell you that I adore her as if she were my family, “said Andrea Legarreta.

“We are here to support, whatever the situation may be”, these were the words of her own Andrea Legarreta, who unconditionally supports his partner, mentioned that if it was true or not, they should verify it with photos or videos.

The host and actress also added that private life should be separated from work life, and that no one would have to affirm or show things about their private life

What each person does with their things, with their lives, with their relationships, with everything personal is a personal decision … No one here has to say anything, “Andrea commented.

With these words he could be affirming that Galilea Montijo would indeed have a dark past, which he should not bring to light or in his case no one would have to be exposing it, assuming that it is already a thing of the past that was part of his life.

However, Javier Ceriani affirms that in his specific case, being the image of such an important company, his private life would affect his working life, because it is the face of the morning.