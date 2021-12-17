If you are going to drive, you should not drink any alcohol. There are some minimum limits allowed and if you want to know what they are, we leave them here so you can be very careful these holidays.

The first and most important thing is that Do not drink and drive. There are many traffic accidents caused by having drunk, thinking that nothing is wrong or that we control, but abilities are lost when driving even with a single drink.

Although we should abide by this rule, the law allows some alcohol in the blood when doing breathalyzer tests.

These are minimum limits that could test positive with somewhat stronger drinks, but beer tends to have a low alcohol content and we think that we can drink more without problem. From Autobild they remind us what the alcohol limits are and we leave them arranged in the following table:

Normal canals Professional and novice Alcohol in blood 0.5 g / l0.3 g / l Alcohol in aspirated air 0.25 mg / l 0.15 mg / l

Only 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood and 0.25 milligrams per liter of air breathed in. They are further reduced for professionals, such as taxi drivers and truckers; and drivers who have recently obtained their license.

As we are, we are going to remember that according to the latest modification of the traffic law, minors cannot have any alcohol in their blood. This modification was made with scooter users in mind.

And how much alcohol does a beer have?

As going beyond these limits is considered a crime, with penalties that take away money and points, we have to know if for drinking a third of beer we can fall the fine.

The Civil Guard long ago scored a good point with a tweet that reminded us of how much a few jugs of beer are more or less. The truth is that it is very illustrative and helps a lot.

The saying goes that “There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see” … and we believe that there is no worse driver than the one who wants to drive after drinking. At the wheel mark a 0.0 of alcohol 👌🏻. # SafeTravel in # Holidays2018🌅 pic.twitter.com/OEMyOcMmWO – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 14, 2018

Therefore, if you are a person with more than 80 kilos of weight, maybe you can have a couple of jugs of beer. It would be best not to take them, because among other things alcohol can affect us in one way or another at different times.

That we have eaten, that we have gone to the bathroom, that it be a stronger graduation beer … All this can directly affect the blood alcohol control and spend the necessary tenth so that our hair falls out. If we want to be sure we can have our own breathalyzer, it can come in handy.

The easiest thing is that if you have the car keys with you, you do not even consider drinking alcohol. A soda, a tea, a sparkling water or whatever you want, but please, Do not drink and drive.