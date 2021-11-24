HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – 12:00

This Friday, November 26, is celebrated ‘Black Friday’ and many consumers will take the opportunity to get products with great discounts. However, it is important to follow some tips so as not to end up scammed or receiving a product that was not what we had bought.

Paying for purchases with a prepaid card has advantages.

Black Friday is coming. Next Friday, November 26, thousands of consumers will gather in search of the best discounts, although the truth is that many shops, especially virtual ones, have filled their windows with tempting offers for days.

But some bargains can end up being very expensive. The increase in online purchases during these dates it also increases the risk of being scammed. Cybercriminals take advantage of the claim of discounts to lure their victims, who could end up receiving a product that does not correspond to the description of the seller (imitation or refurbished) or lose their money and receive nothing. Those less cautious could also have their card cloned or find themselves with an unwanted charge, explain the experts of the financial product comparer HelpMyCash.com.

The Internet Security Office (OSI) has warned this month of a phishing attack on the occasion of Black Friday in which the identity of Lidl was spoofed. The excuse was to sell kitchen robots at 1.99 euros, but the reality is that the victims ended up subscribing to a service that cost 33 euros every 14 days.

Choosing the right card when paying online can avoid scares during Black Friday. And there are options for everyone, from virtual prepaid cards to free extra-secure debit cardsto buy online.

Use a prepaid card

HelpMyCash experts recommend pay for purchases on-line during Black Friday with a prepaid card, which has a great advantage over debit or credit cards: you can only spend money that has been previously loaded; so, in the event that someone clones it, they will not have access to either our checking account or the line of credit.

Ideally, keep the prepaid card empty and add the money that you will need each time you want to pay with it. Most can be uploaded and downloaded instantly from online banking. Of course, before hiring one it is important to verify that it does not have commissions.

For example, the Openbank eCommerce Prepaid Card It has no issuance or maintenance costs and can be recharged online or at ATMs without paying commissions. It is a digital card to buy online that allows recharges from one cent to 3,000 euros. It can be contracted through Openbank’s online banking and start using it instantly. Those who are not clients of the entity, can open the Current Account Open, that does not have commissions or compulsory links (no need for direct debit or payroll or receipts), and then request the free prepaid card through online banking.

The BBVA virtual card it does not have issuance or maintenance commissions either. It is a virtual prepayment for customers of the Blue Bank that can be recharged through its ATMs, its website or its app, in the branches or by phone and admits up to 600 euros per recharge. Another option is the Imagin Reload card, CaixaBank’s mobile bank, which can be contracted without being a client of the entity. In this case, money can be added through the imagin app or the ATMs using a card from another bank. Those who have an imagin checking account can upload and download it through the app directly from the account. It also does not have commissions for issuance or maintenance.

Cards with dynamic CVV

The bank has also innovated to make online purchases increasingly secure. In October of last year, BBVA launched the range of Aqua cards. Since then, it has issued more than 1.2 million in our country, mainly credit and debit.

The main advantage of these cards is that hide your data (They do not have their numbering or their expiration date printed) and, in addition, your CVV keeps changing, which reinforces your security in online purchases. If the customer loses the card, no one will be able to use it to buy online, since it will not have its number (only the cardholder can consult it through the bank’s app). And if someone clones the card data, the damages will be limited, since the CVV is dynamic (the card generates random codes with a validity of between five and ten minutes).

To apply for an Aqua card, you must be a BBVA customer. However, currently the entity makes it easy. The New customers they can hire the Online account without commissionsand without compulsory linking over the Internet. Includes a free Aqua debit card for each holder (a maximum of two).

Cards with temporary blocking

Another feature that prevents online fraud is the ability to temporarily turn off the cards. Most banks already allow you to do it easily through their applications. With this measure, a card can be blocked while not in use and turn it on when needed, they explain from HelpMyCash. Thus, no one will be able to use it. This measure is also very useful for temporarily blocking the card if it is not found until it is certain that it has actually been lost.

