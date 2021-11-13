11/13/2021 at 19:07 CET

Sergio Busquets, one of the leaders of the Spanish team, has attended to the media the day before the ‘Roja’ will play the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup. The captain has succeeded Luis Enrique in the press room of the Sevillian stadium to analyze the duel against Sweden and, of course, the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench of his team, FC Barcelona.

Starting with that second aspect, with the new ‘commander’ of the Barça first squad, Busquets has spared no praise: “As a player he was one of the best if not the best in the history of Spain, especially the recent one. I have been fortunate to be with him, to know him as a partner and as a person. We have trained on a daily basis at Barça and the national team as midfield partners, playing together with Andrés. The three of us had a special ‘feeling’ and hopefully I can match it tomorrow or surpass it in the future (in number of games). It is a pride. I wish him the best as a coach, as a former teammate, friend and person I know. I know how he sees football, I don’t know what he is like as a coach, but the way he saw football as a footballer, he sure does it well. It’s the club that I want, mine, his, I can’t wish him anything else that goes well & rdquor; .

About the game against Sweden, He has assured that “depending on us does not change anything. The objective is to go to win and face the game in the same way as always. We are an offensive team that wants to have the ball and be competitive. The scenario has changed from how we started the concentration, but we must not change the style “.

PRAISE FOR ‘LUCHO’

If he did not cut himself when he threw flowers to Xavi, he did not ‘hold back’ with Luis Enrique: “He is a top coach, one of the best in the world, for what he has achieved and the performance he has brought out from the players. I’ve had him at Barça and I know how he works with his staff. He helps the players, he gives them solutions that are later fulfilled. It’s a luxury, because these types of coaches are club coaches, without underestimating the coaches, who are very good. “

Regarding his personal moment, ‘Busi’ has assured that “I feel very well and I am enjoying a lot. There is a spectacular group and a coach who trusts me a lot. I try to capture the game that I have always displayed. After the European Championship I said no It was the moment and here I am. Now the next challenge is the World Cup. If I feel good, I hope I can continue a few more games, but it depends on many things, also on your club. “